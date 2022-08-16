A Lebanon man who allegedly took a vehicle without permission and then wrecked it, has been charged in Laclede County. 46-year-old Jimmy Lee Brown was pulled over after a Highway Patrolman was notified that the vehicle Brown was driving had left the scene of a crash on Sunday morning. The trooper spotted the damaged vehicle and pulled it over in Lebanon. Brown allegedly smelled of intoxicants and was arrested. It was later learned that he didn’t have permission to be driving the car, which had been loaned to the owner’s daughter. Brown who is classified as a persistent offender for driving while intoxicated was ticketed for DWI, driving while revoked, and leaving the scene of an accident. He is also charged in Laclede County with felony tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond hearing is set for August 22nd.

