myozarksonline.com
Two headed to court in unrelated arrests
A Lebanon man who allegedly took a vehicle without permission and then wrecked it, has been charged in Laclede County. 46-year-old Jimmy Lee Brown was pulled over after a Highway Patrolman was notified that the vehicle Brown was driving had left the scene of a crash on Sunday morning. The trooper spotted the damaged vehicle and pulled it over in Lebanon. Brown allegedly smelled of intoxicants and was arrested. It was later learned that he didn’t have permission to be driving the car, which had been loaned to the owner’s daughter. Brown who is classified as a persistent offender for driving while intoxicated was ticketed for DWI, driving while revoked, and leaving the scene of an accident. He is also charged in Laclede County with felony tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond hearing is set for August 22nd.
SGF man sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with murder in a 2020 homicide has been sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years on five criminal counts. According to online court records and the office of Greene County Circuit Clerk, Judge Becky Borthwick sentenced Riley Collier to life with the possibility of parole on a […]
KYTV
Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keibler, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
houstonherald.com
Woman faces drug, weapons charges
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Nikki R. Rogers, 35, of Willow Springs, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon and having illegal window tint. She was taken to the Howell...
Springfield man sentenced in motorcycle gang shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of two men charged in the death of a man belonging to a rival motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. John Damien Hilt was sentenced on various charges after changing his plea to guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. All those sentences – ranging from 10 years […]
sgfcitizen.org
Final defendant pleads guilty in catalytic-converter theft operation
A woman who once lived in Springfield pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 16, to her role in transporting thousands of stolen catalytic converters as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to participating in a conspiracy...
kjluradio.com
Two arrested for stealing items, including a Polaris Ranger, from Cole County MoDOT facilities
Two people are arrested for stealing items from property owned by MoDOT earlier this week. Deontrae Hulett, 31, of Columbia, and Sieaira Moon, 30, of Jefferson City, were arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree accessory to burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Both are scheduled for their first court appearance later today.
KYTV
Springfield woman describes nearly being shot at convenience store; calls for an end to the gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother narrowly escapes gunfire while at work. “Had I not had the ability to just run I would have been on the concrete with a sheet. Some officer would have shown up to my house to tell my 16, 13, and 8-year-old daughters that they don’t have a momma anymore”, said Katherine Burkett.
Morgan County woman charged with exploiting disabled neighbor
A Morgan County woman was charged Monday with taking advantage of her neighbor, a double amputee with memory problems. The post Morgan County woman charged with exploiting disabled neighbor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
New charges filed against Eldon man in connection with officer-involved shooting
New charges are filed against an Eldon man in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Miller County. David Wallace, 36, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and one count of resisting arrest last week. The charges stem from an incident in 2020. Officers were...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Youth Injured In Monday Night Accident
A 17-year-old unnamed Lebanon girl was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:00 last night on Missouri Drive, 2 miles north of Highway W.W. in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by the juvenile ran off the right side of the road, through a fence, and down an embankment. The youth was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
KYTV
On Your Side: Springfield woman loses $500 in computer software scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Most of us have software on our tablets or computers to protect them from viruses. But as one Springfield woman discovered, crooks are posing as actual software companies. She lost hundreds of dollars. Donna Davis loves to play games on her tablet. She knows not to...
KYTV
Family of Springfield teenager discuss tragic shooting death; organ donation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man shot to death in late July in Springfield is helping others live through organ donations. On July 30, around 2:45 a.m., Jaiden Falls was shot in the 500 block of South Scenic. He died days later. Police have arrested five people connected to the shooting, but not the apparent shooter.
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
myozarksonline.com
Polk County Serious Accident
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. A crash occurred yesterday afternoon in Polk County leaving a passenger seriously injured. At approximately 12:45 PM, 57-year-old Boliver resident Roger Desautels was headed eastbound on MO 32, 1.5 miles West of Boliver in his 2000 International Fertilizer truck. He crossed the center of the roadway to avoid a stopped car and struck 30-year-old Stockton resident Ashli Supancic’s 1999 Honda CRV. Supancic, who was headed eastbound, then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, injuring her passenger 19-year-old Nicole Fish, also of Stockton. Their car was totaled and both women were transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Boliver.
kjluradio.com
Two Eldon men seriously injured in Camden County crash
Two Eldon men are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gary Cleek, 65, lost control after driving too fast for the conditions on Route TT, just north of Sunrise Beach, Tuesday afternoon. Cleek’s truck crossed the centerline and struck another truck, causing both vehicles to run off the side of the road.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired outside a Springfield convenience store. Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say two people inside a truck pulled up to the back of the convenience store. Surveillance showed the passenger in the truck shooting a weapon. Investigators say the intended target left before police arrived on the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit.
houstonherald.com
Mutual aid sought at trailer fire
The Tyrone Fire Department called the Raymondville Fire Department for mutual aid at a reported trailer fire on Wednesday. The call came at about noon to the 5300 block of Highway 137.
