Lebanon, MO

myozarksonline.com

Two headed to court in unrelated arrests

A Lebanon man who allegedly took a vehicle without permission and then wrecked it, has been charged in Laclede County. 46-year-old Jimmy Lee Brown was pulled over after a Highway Patrolman was notified that the vehicle Brown was driving had left the scene of a crash on Sunday morning. The trooper spotted the damaged vehicle and pulled it over in Lebanon. Brown allegedly smelled of intoxicants and was arrested. It was later learned that he didn’t have permission to be driving the car, which had been loaned to the owner’s daughter. Brown who is classified as a persistent offender for driving while intoxicated was ticketed for DWI, driving while revoked, and leaving the scene of an accident. He is also charged in Laclede County with felony tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond hearing is set for August 22nd.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF man sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with murder in a 2020 homicide has been sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years on five criminal counts. According to online court records and the office of Greene County Circuit Clerk, Judge Becky Borthwick sentenced Riley Collier to life with the possibility of parole on a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keibler, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman faces drug, weapons charges

A Willow Springs woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Nikki R. Rogers, 35, of Willow Springs, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon and having illegal window tint. She was taken to the Howell...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Lebanon, MO
Laclede County, MO
Lebanon, MO
Laclede County, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced in motorcycle gang shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of two men charged in the death of a man belonging to a rival motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. John Damien Hilt was sentenced on various charges after changing his plea to guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. All those sentences – ranging from 10 years […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Final defendant pleads guilty in catalytic-converter theft operation

A woman who once lived in Springfield pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 16, to her role in transporting thousands of stolen catalytic converters as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to participating in a conspiracy...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two arrested for stealing items, including a Polaris Ranger, from Cole County MoDOT facilities

Two people are arrested for stealing items from property owned by MoDOT earlier this week. Deontrae Hulett, 31, of Columbia, and Sieaira Moon, 30, of Jefferson City, were arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree accessory to burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Both are scheduled for their first court appearance later today.
COLE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Youth Injured In Monday Night Accident

A 17-year-old unnamed Lebanon girl was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:00 last night on Missouri Drive, 2 miles north of Highway W.W. in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by the juvenile ran off the right side of the road, through a fence, and down an embankment. The youth was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Polk County Serious Accident

Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. A crash occurred yesterday afternoon in Polk County leaving a passenger seriously injured. At approximately 12:45 PM, 57-year-old Boliver resident Roger Desautels was headed eastbound on MO 32, 1.5 miles West of Boliver in his 2000 International Fertilizer truck. He crossed the center of the roadway to avoid a stopped car and struck 30-year-old Stockton resident Ashli Supancic’s 1999 Honda CRV. Supancic, who was headed eastbound, then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, injuring her passenger 19-year-old Nicole Fish, also of Stockton. Their car was totaled and both women were transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Boliver.
POLK COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two Eldon men seriously injured in Camden County crash

Two Eldon men are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gary Cleek, 65, lost control after driving too fast for the conditions on Route TT, just north of Sunrise Beach, Tuesday afternoon. Cleek’s truck crossed the centerline and struck another truck, causing both vehicles to run off the side of the road.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired outside a Springfield convenience store. Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say two people inside a truck pulled up to the back of the convenience store. Surveillance showed the passenger in the truck shooting a weapon. Investigators say the intended target left before police arrived on the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Mutual aid sought at trailer fire

The Tyrone Fire Department called the Raymondville Fire Department for mutual aid at a reported trailer fire on Wednesday. The call came at about noon to the 5300 block of Highway 137.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO

