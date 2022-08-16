Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Trial date set for two accused of killing Palo woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial is scheduled for Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley, the two charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. An autopsy was conducted on Bevans’ body on July 17th. Officials say it ruled the manner of Bevan’s death a homicide.
ktvo.com
Murder trial underway for Fairfield man accused killing girlfriend
Louisa County, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man charged with killing his girlfriend started this week in Louisa County. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
KCJJ
Suspect in July Iowa City police chase in custody
The suspect in an Iowa City police chase is now in custody. 31-year-old Morgan Powell of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:15 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Powell was wanted after leading officers on a chase just after 5:30pm on July 26th. According to arrest records, police noticed Powell driving a 2006 Chevy Impala with no front license plate and illegal tint on the front windows on the 1200 block of Gilbert Court. He was also reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
KCJJ
Transient accused of assault, threats and vandalism
A local transient is accused of assault, making threats and vandalism after an incident early Wednesday morning. Iowa City Police say 28-year-old Jordan Cotton became involved in an argument with a resident at an address on Friendship Street just after 6am. Cotton then reportedly left the apartment, came back, broke the door, entered the apartment and broke a television and a TV stand, costing an estimated $300. Police say Cotton also put his hands on the victim’s chest and neck and stated he was going to kill the victim.
KCJJ
Iowa City man taken into custody on criminal mischief charges
An Iowa City man was arrested Tuesday after an incident last week where he allegedly threw a large brick through an RV window. The arrest report indicates that 41-year-old Jesus Estrada of the 501 Southgate Housing First project is seen on camera August 10th just before 4pm, throwing a large concrete brick through the RV’s window, parked in the 1800 block of Waterfront Drive. Cost to repair the window exceeded $400. He then reportedly walked past HyVee and into HyVee Gas on Stephens Drive. An officer was able to identify Estrada by his clothing, facial features, and distinct walk.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after alleged business burglary
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest on burglary charges. According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Conny Stucker of North Dodge Street drove a red Hyundai Elantra to meet a man At Mint Salon and Barbering on the 1300 block of South Gilbert Street around 3 am on August 8th, despite being barred from driving as a habitual offender.
KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting now facing second murder charge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids is now facing a second murder charge. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10. Two people died, and nine others were injured. A third person, Marvin Cox, died of his injuries sustained in the shooting, months later.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly sending threatening text to ex-girlfriend
An Iowa City man faces a harassment charge after allegedly sending a threatening text message to his ex-girlfriend and mother to their child. The text reportedly was sent by 32-year-old Stephen Stampka of Western Road to the woman late Friday night last week. The text allegedly detailed several ways in which she would die and ways he wants to do it. They include slicing her up into “fat fat fat steaks and trying cannibalism one time”, and stoning her after nailing her to a cross.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after failing to return rental moving van
An Iowa City man was arrested after failing to return a rented U-Haul van and lying about its location. 61-year-old Arthur Hess of Marcy Street reportedly rented a U-Haul from Harris Boyz Auto on South Riverside Drive, paying cash. He brought a driver with a valid license with him because he didn’t have a license and couldn’t rent the vehicle himself.
KCRG.com
Palo couple plead not guilty to murder charges.
Updated: 9 hours ago.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD calls for witnesses, security cam footage after woman struck by bullet in her home
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE late Thursday afternoon. According to a press release from CRPD Thursday evening, a female victim was hit by an errant bullet while inside her home. The woman was taken...
Iowa man arrested, charged for Grundy County house fire
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man has been arrested and charged with Arson for a Conrad house fire that occurred Tuesday night. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire at 11:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. When first responders arrived there was no one inside […]
KCRG.com
Palo couple pleads not guilty in death of stepmother
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - 34-year-old Samantha Bevans has pled not guilty to charges of murder after her stepmother was found dead back in July. Investigators said Jodie Bevans, 58, was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. An autopsy was conducted on Bevans’ body on July 17th. Officials say it ruled the manner of Bevan’s death a homicide.
Eldridge man pled guilty to 2nd degree murder
An Eldridge man pled guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pled guilty on August 11 to Murder Second Degree after shooting and killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021. He faced charges of Murder First […]
kwayradio.com
Woman Led Police on Chase
A Waterloo motorcyclist was arrested after she fled from police and ran several red lights, according to KWWL. Police originally witnessed the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic near the intersection of W. 4th St and Ansbororough Ave. The officer followed the motorcycle and witnessed the driver, identified as Kra-Saunda-La-Nia Lloyd, blow through multiple red lights. The chase came to a close in Cedar Falls after Lloyd appeared to suffer damage to her engine. Police found marijuana and a 9mm handgun on Lloyd. She has been charged with Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Weapons While in Possession of Controlled Substances. She was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail.
KCJJ
Iowa City man who reportedly threatened to blow up UIHC arrested after pre-trial violation
An Iowa City man who allegedly threatened to blow up the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 2020 has been taken into custody after reportedly violating his pre-trial release conditions. 29-year-old John Hankins faces a number of charges stemming from incidents in late September and early October. He was...
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
KCRG.com
Derecho contractor pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as part of a...
Man pointed pellet gun at Iowa officers before being fatally shot, police said
A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday.
