Saliva Reaches Top 30 at Radio with “Crows” and Releases Official Music Video for the Single; Announces More Tour Dates!

September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”
Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
WATCH: Luke Bryan Teases New Music Video for ‘Country On’
We’re still waiting on a new Luke Bryan album, but we have new music. “Country On” is already burning up the country music charts and is quickly becoming a live favorite. Now, a music video is on the way. Check out a teaser for the video below.
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Watch Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee reunite to perform Closer to the Heart, with South Park creator Matt Stone on drums
The surprise reunion took place earlier this week at South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Last night (August 10), Trey Parker and Matt Stone held the second of two concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their enduringly popular animated TV series, South Park.
Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’
When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Will Stream Live on Paramount+ and YouTube
“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert” will honor the late Foo Fighters drummer and stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and globally on Youtube on Friday, Sep. 3, Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount announced Wednesday. The concert will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, with performances...
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Blackpink 'bring the pain' in 'Pink Venom' music video teaser
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "Pink Venom." The "Pink Venom" teaser shows a group of masked figures gathered around a stage. The members of Blackpink are then seen wearing face masks as a snippet from the song plays.
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot
A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
Behind The Band Name: Iron Maiden
Formed in Leyton, East London in 1975, Iron Maiden is one of the pioneers of the new wave heavy metal. Though fluid in the early years of the band, the enduring line-up consists of bassist Steve Harris, vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers.
Watch Sarah Lipstate show off her insane pedal and guitar collection – complete with a wild Gizmotron-equipped Ed O’Brien Stratocaster
The Iggy Pop collaborator and solo artist is custodian of a veritable trove of awesome gear, including a custom BilT Relevator, a Chinese EDS-1275 knock-off, and so many pedals... Session star and prolific solo artist Sarah Lipstate has teamed up with EarthQuaker Devices for a new 40-minute YouTube video that...
Beck Corrals an Impromptu Yacht Rock Cover Band With Tenacious D, Dave Grohl
Beck managed to assemble one of the most remarkable impromptu supergroups of all time during a special benefit concert hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles Tuesday night, Aug. 16. The show at the famed L.A. venue Largo raised money for Victims First and was set to just feature a performance from Beck, accompanied on piano by celebrated producer Greg Kurstin (the pair have worked together on Beck’s last two albums, Colors and Hyperspace). But as the show went on, more people started appearing onstage, including Tenacious D — the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — and...
Zach Bryan Continues His Rampage Of New Music, Drops Surprise Song “Burn, Burn, Burn”
Another day, another new song from Zach Bryan. If you keep up with Zach and his incredible output of music (or try to, at least), then you know the man has been on a tear this year, releasing his 34-song debut studio album American Heartbreak in May, as well as his Summertime Blues EP last month, in addition to teasing tons of other songs that have yet to be cut in the studio.
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Dean Fertita announces debut solo album and shares new song ‘Wheels Within Wheels’
Queens Of The Stone Age member Dean Fertita has announced plans for his debut solo album ‘Tropical Gothclub’. The LP, which will be released via Third Man Records on November 4, features 11 tracks. The Raconteurs and Dead Weather man has also shared the first taster from the...
Watch Tenacious D, Beck, and Dave Grohl Cover “Summer Breeze” at Los Angeles Benefit Show
Last night (August 16), Tenacious D, Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, and Greg Kurstin joined forces onstage during filmmaker Judd Apatow’s charity concert in Los Angeles. They did a live rendition of Seals & Crofts 1972 ballad “Summer Breeze.” Watch a clip from the set on Instagram.
Rhett Shull has teamed up with Novo for an all-new offset electric guitar, the Idris
Debuting a fresh Novo body shape, Shull's alluring custom Idris has been 7 months in the making, and has been made alongside a standard model that will arrive later this year. Rhett Shull has taken to YouTube to reveal that he and Novo Guitars have been closely collaborating on an all-new custom electric guitar model, dubbed Idris.
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel
Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
