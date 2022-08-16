Read full article on original website
Related
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Florence Pugh, 26, reveals she and Zach Braff, 47, split up earlier this year
Florence Pugh has announced she and boyfriend Zach Braff have split up after three years together. The actress, 26, confirmed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star went their separate ways earlier this year. The pair worked to keep their relationship out of the public...
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Split And She Wants You To Keep Your Opinions To Yourself
The "Black Widow" star confirmed that she and the "Scrubs" alum quietly ended their relationship after three years of dating.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Bring Their Romance to Italy: See Rare PDA
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed off their love for one another in a rare display of public affection during a romantic date in Italy on Tuesday. The couple dressed casually, both in white shirts, with Kravitz's hair tied back in a red bandana. She accessorized with simple gold earrings.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome a Baby Boy: "He Is Worth Every Tear"
Adrienne Bailon is a mom! On Aug. 16, Bailon, 38, and her husband, Israel Houghton, 51, announced the arrival of their son, Ever James. The couple shared a black-and-white photo of themselves cradling their newborn in an Instagram post. "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" they wrote in the caption. "If you have followed our love story. . .you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging."
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million
After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage
Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Adopt Their Second Baby: "Our Hearts Are Full"
Image Source: Getty / David Crotty / Patrick McMullan. Krieger-Harris, party of four! Soccer superstars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have adopted their second child, a baby boy with a one-of-a-kind name. The power couple, who play together for both the US women's national soccer team and NJ/NY Gotham FC, announced the news on Aug. 16 by sharing sweet Instagram photo carousels to introduce their son. Krieger captioned her post, "Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve! 🌊 We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with! Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy."
Khloé Kardashian targeted by designer who claims her work wasn’t tagged in one of her Instagram posts
An endorsement from Khloé Kardashian is worth millions. An Australian designer claims that she was robbed of a great business opportunity when Kardashian shared some of her designs and didn’t credit her work. RELATED: True Thompson is reportedly helping mom Khloé Kardashian take care of her...
Daniel Craig Once Called Starring in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Tomb Raider’ the ‘Worst Mistake I’ve Made’
Daniel Craig once explained why he didn't enjoy making the film 'Tomb Raider,' and how he and Angelina Jolie paid for the film's quality.
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
Antonio Banderas, 62, Cozies Up To His GF Nicole Kempel, 40, On Romantic Gala Date Night
Date night! Antonio Banderas smiled alongside his girlfriend Nicole Kempel as the couple arrived on the red carpet for a gala event in Marbella, Spain on Sunday, August 14. Nicole, 40, leaned in close to Antonio, 62, as they both smiled for the photo at the Starlite Gala, which benefits the Marbella-based organization.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Have Broken Up
We're used to finding out about celebrity breakups via “anonymous insiders,” spokespeople, or Instagram posts. So I was unprepared to find out that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff had broken up “earlier this year” via an in-depth profile in Harper's Bazaar. Pugh told the magazine that she had found all of the media attention surrounding her relationship invasive, and the former couple didn't want the whole world to be watching when it ended too.
Superbad: Jonah Hill ‘immediately hated’ Christopher Mintz-Plasse during audition, Seth Rogen says
According to Seth Rogan and Judd Apatow, Jonah Hill “immediately hated” Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the callback audition for Superbad.Hill starred as high schooler Seth, alongside Mintz-Plasse’s nerdy Fogell, in Greg Mottola’s 2007 teen comedy, co-written by Rogan and executive produced by Apatow.In a new interview with Vanity Fair, celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, the cast and crew recalled the initial bad blood between the co-stars.“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was f***ing with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,’” Rogan explained.Apatow added: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’...
People
Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Played James Dean in '90s Biopic but Looked 'Too Young' in Screen Test
Leonardo DiCaprio was deemed too young-looking to portray James Dean on the big screen. Heat director Michael Mann told Deadline Wednesday that he abandoned making a biopic about the iconic Hollywood star — who died in a car crash at the age of 24 back in 1955 — after DiCaprio came off too young for the part when he was interested in doing the film.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0