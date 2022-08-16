Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."

