The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves yesterday, including a trade that sent cornerback Ugo Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. With one preseason game in the books, we now have a better idea of what this team will look like once the real games begin next month.

Here is our updated 53-man roster projection.

