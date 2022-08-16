ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri prepare for cookie season

ST. LOUIS – The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri are looking forward to Girl Scout Cookie Season with a new flavor. Raspberry Rally is like a thin mint, but with raspberry instead. Cookie sales help teach scouts about STEM, business, and management skills. Cookie season opens in January 2023.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Almost 400 special needs students in Missouri awarded MOScholar scholarships

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that almost 400 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program. The 390 come from six Educational Assistance Organizations (EAO) and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state. “MOScholars gives Missouri...
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
Group works to prevent child trafficking in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Thirty seven children are now on the path toward recovery following a nationwide sex trafficking investigation. Five were found in St. Louis, another two were found in Kansa City. Operation Cross Country XII consisted of nearly 400 individual operations that took place across the...
Missouri Minute: Major PACE lender to stop Missouri loans; Springfield advanced manufacturing center debuts

One of the nation's largest lenders for residential renewable energy projects is suspending operations in Missouri in the face of new consumer protections. Ygrene Energy Fund, a leading source of Property Assessed Clean Energy — or PACE — loans cited economic conditions and state legal changes in withdrawing from Missouri. The PACE program offers high-interest loans for energy-saving projects, and an investigation found the loans disproportionately burden borrowers in mostly Black neighborhoods. A state law enacted last year introduced more oversight of the loans. In labor news, the fight over unionization efforts at Starbucks has taken a new turn. The coffee chain is accusing a National Labor Relations Board employee at the St. Louis regional office of improperly contacting a Kansas City-area union organizer. As a result, the company is asking the federal board to halt all its union election proceedings nationwide. And, in Springfield, Monday marked the debut of a new advanced manufacturing training center. The $40 million facility at Ozarks Technical Community College will train students in disciplines including robotics, cybersecurity and precision machining. The school's chancellor called the facility "an economic catalyst to the entire region."
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US

A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)

Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
Young People From All Over Missouri Showing Animals at the State Fair

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri State Fair includes young people from all over the state showing their cows, pigs and other animals. 14-year-old Sophie Thessen (TAY-son), of the Jefferson City area, is showing her cows. She says there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into showing animals...
Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
