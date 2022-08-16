Don’t be surprised that the humble onion builds the base for this incredibly flavorful broth. Onion wedges get seared on their flat sides, giving deep, savory allium notes before the pot gets deglazed with broth and seasoned rice vinegar, adding an acidic punch. Creamy beans and pearl onions soak up all the flavor as they cook. (We highly recommend a loaf of crusty bread to mop up all the goodness at the bottom of the bowl). White beans like cannellini work especially well here, but feel free to use whatever beans you have in your pantry. This is the perfect bowl to curl up on your couch with on a crisp fall evening.

