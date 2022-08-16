WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
411mania.com
Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Praises Last Night’s WWE Raw, Triple H’s ‘Grasp on This Wrestling Game’
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a lot of praise for last night’s edition of Raw in a post on his Twitter earlier today, praising the work by new WWE creative head Triple H, saying he’s got an “incredible grasp on the wrestling game.” You can check out the tweet and comments by Kevin Nash below:
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Teases Match With Bray Wyatt
Last year WWE shocked the world when the company released Bray Wyatt, and the former Universal Champion has been a hot topic in the wrestling community ever since. There are plenty of people who are hoping to see Bray Wyatt return to including Joel Gertner. Recently Joel Gertner posted a tweet stating that he wants to see Bray Wyatt face Karrion Kross, possibly at WrestleMania someday. Kross seemingly showed interest in a possible match with Wyatt when he posted a clip from the film “Lost Highway” which showed a character from the movie telling another character to call them.
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
FOX Sports
WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley continues U.S. title dominance
This week on WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley once again retained the United States Championship over a fierce competitor. First, a brief recap of the show’s full match results:. — Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop via submission to advance in the Women’s Tag Team title tournament.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Reacts To Injury Reports On WWE Raw
Drew McIntyre confirmed he's working through a back injury during the August 16 edition of "WWE Raw." "I know there are reports going around that Drew McIntyre is suffering from a bit of a back injury," McIntyre said. "I have to be honest, it's true. Mostly because I've been carrying the load of 20 men for 3 years in the WWE — both in and out of the ring. And I do it with a smile because it's a privilege. This is not a job, this is my dream!"
411mania.com
FTR Reference Story of CM Punk’s ‘Shoot’ Comments on Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, CM Punk made a controversial remark last night on Hangman Page during his promo on AEW Dynamite. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that, “Punk went into business for himself and then moved on,” during the promo with the remarks on Hangman. It appears FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have since responded to the controversy with their own reactions via Twitter, with Cash Wheeler joking about Punk going “into business for himself.”
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Details Meeting That Led To Recent Backstage Changes In AEW
As previously reported, AEW announced earlier this month that it was expanding its talent relations and development team, with new roles for several people in the company. This included Tony Schiavone, who was promoted to Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent. In the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Schiavone spoke about the backstage meeting that led to the changes, as well as his own promotion. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October
New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers
– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
411mania.com
Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite
It appears the heat between Hangman Page and CM Punk might be going deeper than originally thought. According to a new report Fightful Select, trouble may be brewing between AEW and CM Punk. Apparently, the backstage issues are related to CM Punk making his alleged “shoot” comments regarding Hangman Page during his promo on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which Fightful is also reporting were not planned for the segment.
411mania.com
AEW News: Tony Nese Comments On Jon Moxley’s Attack, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New AEW Merchandise Available
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Nese reacted to getting attacked by Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Nese was making his entrance for a match, but Moxley attacked him and ran to the ring to call out CM Punk. Nese wrote: “You all would...
