WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights

Drew McIntyre confirmed he's working through a back injury during the August 16 edition of "WWE Raw." "I know there are reports going around that Drew McIntyre is suffering from a bit of a back injury," McIntyre said. "I have to be honest, it's true. Mostly because I've been carrying the load of 20 men for 3 years in the WWE — both in and out of the ring. And I do it with a smile because it's a privilege. This is not a job, this is my dream!"

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO