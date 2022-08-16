ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
SCOTTDALE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will be utilizing more platforms to prevent an increase in lower level crimes for community members in coming weeks. In July the local police department documented 22 shoplifting incidents — typically occurring at the local Walmart located on Hudson Bridge Road. There have been an additional 18 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WTVM

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker. On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 46

Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

