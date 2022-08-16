Read full article on original website
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
CBS 46
Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigation continues into McDonough multiple shootings
Police in McDonough said a string of evening shootings are connected and investigators are trying to pinpoint persons of interest. Two men were killed, and a woman wounded in three separate shootings on Aug. 9.
fox5atlanta.com
Shootings that killed 2 men, injured woman in McDonough are 'connected', police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough said a string of evening shootings are connected and investigators are trying to pinpoint persons of interest. Two men were killed, and a woman wounded in three separate shootings on Aug. 9. Police said officers were investigating a non-fatal shooting before midnight, when three...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment. Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door. Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will be utilizing more platforms to prevent an increase in lower level crimes for community members in coming weeks. In July the local police department documented 22 shoplifting incidents — typically occurring at the local Walmart located on Hudson Bridge Road. There have been an additional 18 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.
Monroe County deputies arrest 2 in drug bust at auto repair shop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people Thursday in a drug investigation at Forsyth Tire and Auto located at 596 Indian Springs Drive in Forsyth. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies began an investigation and found out that the...
WTVM
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker. On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.
Police investigating serious crash on I-20 WB in DeKalb County
All lanes of Interstate 20 westbound are closed in DeKalb County as police investigate a serious crash. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported updates on the crash every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash...
Acworth man identified as robbery suspect who shot Miami officer in head, police say
MIAMI — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami remained in “extremely critical condition” early Wednesday, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted...
WTVM
Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
fox5atlanta.com
Store clerk caught on camera stealing lottery tickets, Coweta County deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A former store clerk is in trouble with the law after deputies say she was caught on camera stealing scratch-off lottery tickets. Coweta County investigators say it is a serious crime which comes with very serious charges. Investigators say the store clerk admitted to the crime...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators working to learn cause of 9-month-old Bibb County girl's death
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Bibb County hope an autopsy will provide answers in the death of an infant. Deputies said the 9-month-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday. Investigators in Bibb County said the baby was in a car with her mom and two siblings...
Unidentified man dead after hit and run; Atlanta police asking public for information
DECATUR, Ga — Police are working to identify a young man who was killed in a hit and run on Monday. The man was hit on Monday near Scott Blvd. and Clairemont Ave. in Decatur around 11:35 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police...
CBS 46
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
wgxa.tv
'Never seen him hit her:' Daughter of slain Macon man speaks on deadly domestic dispute
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- "Me being so young and planning a funeral, it hurts you know," Tiana Fitchett said. Fitchett is 21 years old and planning a funeral for her dad. It's something she didn't imagine she'd be doing for many years to come. "I'd just had a conversation with him,"...
Atlanta community members chase down thief and hold him until police arrive
ATLANTA — A thief is behind bars after several community members were in on a citizen’s arrest. The Atlanta Police Department arrested 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York after he was caught trying to steal a car part. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD posted...
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
