Missouri S&T News and Research
Longtime Missouri S&T professor honored for pioneering work in electromagnetic compatibility
Dr. Thomas P. Van Doren, professor emeritus of electrical and computer engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has received the Hall of Fame Award from the IEEE Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Society for his pioneering work in the EMC field. Van Doren was honored during the IEEE International Symposium...
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
kmuw.org
Getting cattle into the forest could help climate change, farmers and the livestock
Clear-cutting trees to make it easier to raise cattle in the Midwest eliminated much of the landscape known as Midwest Savanna, but an experimental farm in southern Missouri is trying to prove that grazing animals in forests is better for the environment, farmers, and the cows. Midwest Savannas typically had...
Washington Missourian
Union Expressway still on track
After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward. In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
Laclede Record
Elevate Thrift Store commemmorates grand opening
A grand opening and ribbon cutting took place Friday for the Elevate Thrift Store in Lebanon. According to the store’s Facebook page, “Elevate Thrift Store is so much more than just another second-hand shop. This store provides hope and opportunity for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, poverty, or both. Elevate Thrift is one of three outreach programs of Elevate Lebanon.” Patti Brayfield of Elevate Lebanon said the new venture was introduced at the Chamber of Commerce Business luncheon Friday. Bryan Stallings, CEO and founder of Elevate Branson was the keynote speaker. For more on this story see the LCR.
krcgtv.com
Highway 63 ramp near Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge closes for repairs
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Work on the ramp from Highway 63 to the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was underway Wednesday. MoDOT officials delayed the work that was supposed to begin Tuesday because of rainy weather conditions. Motorists adjusted to the ramp closing as traffic flow continued to move...
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City Police active in school zones, as classes begin
As classes begin today (Tuesday) for Catholic and other parochial schools in the Capital City, Jefferson City Police are increasing their presence in school zones. JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams encourages motorists to be mindful of their driving in and near school zones, noting that JCPD will assertively enforce school zone speed limits and school bus stop sign violations.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
KOMU
Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach
SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
krcgtv.com
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person
A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
houstonherald.com
One injured in wreck north of Houston
One person received moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the accident occurred when a southbound 2011 Ford Edge driven by Misty L. Mills, 50, of Independence, Ark., was stopped in traffic due to congestion and was struck in the rear by a 2009 Kia Sedona operated by Braydon K. Duryea, 24, of Republic.
'It's unprecedented' | Franklin County Humane Society desperate for help, swamped with strays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An animal shelter in Union, Missouri is trying to keep up with an overwhelming number of cats and dogs. The Franklin County Humane Society has no more space for animals, a problem that's taking over shelters nationwide. It's something Mary Lovern has never seen in...
KYTV
Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental
ROSEBUD, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators have determined the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Rosebud as accidental. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the baby was shot in the stomach by a 3-year-old toddler. The toddler was able to get the The post Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Mutual aid sought at trailer fire
The Tyrone Fire Department called the Raymondville Fire Department for mutual aid at a reported trailer fire on Wednesday. The call came at about noon to the 5300 block of Highway 137.
kjluradio.com
Two Phelps County men charged after 300 suspected fetanly capsules found in vehicle
Two Phelps County men are facing drug charges after deputies find suspected fentanyl in their vehicle. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle near County Road 1000 and County Road 1010 west of St. James Monday morning. While questioning the occupants,...
