Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare, Beachside Baby Bump Selfie on Babymoon
Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy! Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement. The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the...
‘Nothing prepares you for this moment’: Nicola Adams and Ella Baig announce birth of baby boy
Nicola Adams and Ella Baig have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.The former professional boxer and her girlfriend, model Ella Baig, announced the news in an Instagram post posted on Tuesday 11 July.The couple shared a black and white photograph of their hands cradling the baby’s feet on both their profiles, as well as another photograph of themselves smiling while Baig was in labour.Adams wrote in the caption: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby Adams has arrived.“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond....
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
TODAY.com
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa shares first ‘glimpse’ of baby boy
Heather Rae El Moussa is treating fans to a “glimpse” of her baby boy. On Tuesday night, the “Selling Sunset” star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared her latest sonograms. “This was my very first time seeing him since I...
‘The Family Chantel’: Nicole Jimeno Is Hiding This Heartbreaking Secret From Her Family
'The Family Chantel' star, Nicole Jimeno is hiding some huge life updates from her family members, including her mom, Lidia, and her brother, Pedro. What is her secret?
‘The Most Magnificent Secret’ Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton Welcome A Baby Boy Via Surrogate, Ever James Houghton
Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton confirmed Tuesday that they’ve welcomed their first child as a couple; Ever James Houghton. The former The Real host made the announcement on Instagram via a photo of herself cradling their baby boy as her husband looks on. In her caption, she...
Princess Beatrice’s husband calls her the ‘world’s best wife’ and ‘best mother’
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated his wife Princess Beatrice ’s birthday on Monday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. The CEO of Banda Property, 38, praised the royal calling her the “world’s best wife” and “best mother in the world.” RELATED: Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special photo...
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton announce the birth of their son via surrogate... as the star speaks out on their 'challenging' five year journey to becoming parents
Adrienne Bailon has announced her and husband Israel Houghton, 51, have welcomed a son via surrogate. The singer/host, 38, shared a photo of her holding their newborn, revealing his name as Ever James. Adrienne wrote: 'We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine...
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound Photo 1 Week After Announcing Pregnancy
Baby on board! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen showed off her sense of humor while sharing the first ultrasound photo of her and John Legend’s rainbow baby. “Me hearing the FBI raided Mar a Lago,” the 36-year-old star captioned the black-and-white Instagram Story image of her unborn child on Monday, August 8. The photo showed Teigen’s baby […]
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
Dame Deborah James was given ‘three to five days’ to live, her mother says
The mother of late Dame Deborah James has expressed her gratitude to the public for their support in the weeks leading up to and after her daughter’s death.The cancer campaigner and podcast host died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge. She also founded the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. The fund has raised more than £7.4m.In the first interview since her daughter’s passing, Heather James said the “love of the...
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
Couple with 40-year age gap celebrate 17th wedding anniversary
A couple with a 40-year age gap who believe “love is love” are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.Edna, 87, and Simon Martin, 47 from Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset met at a concert when she was 68 and he was 28. The pair describe their first encounter as “love at first sight”.The Martin’s celebrated their anniversary with a modest dinner of fish and chips.Opening up about their significant age gap, Simon said he believes “age is a statement of mind” and that people are old only if they “feel old”.While the couple were initially scrutinised by members of their local community due...
Celebrity Rainbow Babies: Pink, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Who Welcomed Children After Miscarriages
Little miracles. These celebrity moms welcomed rainbow babies to their families after suffering miscarriages. Pink, who shares Willow and Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart, admitted in April 2019 that she has had “several” pregnancy losses, starting at age 17. “I was going to have that child,” the Grammy winner told USA Today at the […]
Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Pregnant With Baby No. 3: Bump Photos
Expanding the family! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. The TLC star announced the exciting news on July 29 and has taken fans on her journey with photos of her growing baby bump.
Antonio Banderas, 62, Cozies Up To His GF Nicole Kempel, 40, On Romantic Gala Date Night
Date night! Antonio Banderas smiled alongside his girlfriend Nicole Kempel as the couple arrived on the red carpet for a gala event in Marbella, Spain on Sunday, August 14. Nicole, 40, leaned in close to Antonio, 62, as they both smiled for the photo at the Starlite Gala, which benefits the Marbella-based organization.
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Glimpse of Daughter Maddie’s 1st Day of High School: ‘Time Literally Flies’
All grown up! Jamie Lynn Spears' eldest is officially in high school — and the actress is still coming to terms with the major milestone. "Anddd just like that, my baby’s in high school👩🏼🏫📚✏️😭. swipe to see how time literally flies by.....don’t take a second of it for granted," Spears, 31, wrote alongside a compilation […]
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died
Former Pop Idol contestant and Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family has confirmed. The star's family said he was found dead in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday 11 August. The cause of death remains unknown, but police have confirmed there were...
