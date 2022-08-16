ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Daily Mail

Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat

The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Japan’s Air Force

The Chinese military exercises that encircled Taiwan in August — a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei — took place just 70 miles from Japanese territory. During those four days of military grandstanding, China launched ballistic missiles, some of which fell into Japanese waters, a clear signal that any military […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Drones armed with explosives attack US military base in Syria

Multiple drones strapped with explosive devices attacked an American-run compound in Syria on Monday. The U.S. military says American and allied forces at the compound suffered no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack which hit the al-Tanf base in south-central Syria. U.S. forces are...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Falling in Love: Army and Marines Test Israel's Iron Dome System

Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. The United States, a long-time ally...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut

The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
MILITARY
CBS Denver

Air Force football team debuts Space Force jerseys for Navy game

For the seventh year in a row, the Air Force football team will debut a new specialty jersey in what they call the "Air Power Series." The jerseys are meant to honor a special unit or group in the branch. This year's jerseys will honor the newest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force. The team debuted the new jerseys on Thursday. The jerseys are black with silver numbering, a blue name patch on the front, and an American flag on one shoulder and unit patch on the other. The back, where the name plate usually is, reads "Semper Supra," Latin for "Always Above."An alternate helmet shows two silver lightning bolts on the top of the helmet, a redesign of the blue lightning bolt traditionally on the side of the white helmet. The team will debut the jerseys on the field on the morning of October 1st, when Air Force hosts Navy. That game kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and can be seen on CBS. 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

