WFAA
A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got $9.2M to cut power last month for grid stability
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got millions of dollars to cut power last month. Riot Blockchain Inc. mines and hosts bitcoins. In July, the state power grid manager gave Riot $9.5 million in power credits to cut back on production during peak electricity demand. "As energy...
WFAA
A wet pattern returns to North Texas next week
DALLAS — How about that rain to bring an end to the 100 degree days?! It's not impossible to see another triple digit heat day through September, but it is not showing up on our 10-day. What is with the August rain?. August is one of our driest months,...
WFAA
Texas law enforcement agencies can now apply for ALERRT travel assistance
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement agencies in Texas can now apply for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office. Agencies can also apply for the state's Bullet-Resistance Shield Grant Program for the fiscal year 2023. In...
'We're trying to get creative': How inflation and supply chain woes are impacting Texas school lunches
DENTON, Texas — Inflation, supply chain and labor shortages are impacting school lunches at Denton ISD. "Its probably something nationwide, not just Texas, or North Texas," said Liz Raftery, director of child nutrition for Denton ISD. Raftery told WFAA food distributors and manufacturers are feeling the pinch. "The increased...
WFAA
Gov. Abbott taps Chuck Norris (and a crime-reporting app) to stop Texas' next school shooting. Will it work?
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was a formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
WFAA
DFW weather: Rain brings cooler temperatures to the area
The North Texas area has finally gotten a cooldown that will last for several days. And it'll bring several rounds of rain with it.
WFAA
DFW weather: Much-needed rain fell across North Texas; Will we see more?
Storms moved through the DFW area on Wednesday, and more is on the way soon. Here's the latest.
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
WFAA
Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba
WASHINGTON — A Nebraska child died this week from a suspected case of an "extremely rare" infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, health officials have announced. The child, whose age and name has not been released, likely became infected by the naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release.
Texas education commissioner talks teacher shortage, district scores and vouchers in visit to Garland
ROWLETT, Texas — Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, the man overseeing public education in the state, visited Garland ISD on Monday as accountability scores for schools and districts were released. Morath, a Garland ISD alum, came to James Back Elementary School to celebrate its rise from a B-rated...
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a McKinney real estate agent
TEXAS, USA — Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other. Chanthakoummane, now...
Houston Congressman says Texans will benefit from “Inflation Reduction Act” for years to come
TEXAS, USA — Now that The House has passed an expansive health care and climate bill, Democrats are loudly, confidently and proudly telling voters what the legislation will do, from lowering the cost of prescription drugs, to incentivizing individuals and businesses to tackle climate change, to tax reform. Congressman...
WFAA
DFW weather: How much rain could we see over the next 10 days?
There's several good chances of rain over the next 10 days in North Texas. Here's the latest.
WFAA
High school football is back! WFAA reveals a stacked 2022 Friday Night Football broadcast schedule
DALLAS — Two defending state champions, arguably the most anticipated game on the 2022 schedule statewide and some of the very best high school football programs in all of Texas spotlight the 2022 broadcast schedule for WFAA’s Friday Night Football, which is set to kick off on Friday, August 26.
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
Everything you need to know about back-to-school season in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — With back-to-school season in full swing, here is what you need to know about in North Texas. Depending on where you live in North Texas, it varies. Here's a full list of districts and their start dates. Where can my child get free school supplies?. Several...
Fort Worth pediatrician warning drivers of heat-related illness among children in hot cars
FORT WORTH, Texas — Dr. Priya Bui is sounding the alarm for every driver with kids as passengers. The extreme heat outside can be dangerous to children left in vehicle. As a HSC Health pediatrician, Bui fears the worst-case scenario. "Losing the child. But other than that, you can...
WFAA
