Jane Ann Kindinger, 89, of Crestline passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Sunbury, Ohio at the Country View of Sunbury Nursing and Rehab Center. Jane graduated from Crestline High School in 1951 and then continued her education at Saint Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an excellent Registered Nurse at Crestline Memorial Hospital her entire career. She loved caring for patients and helped many family and friends with their healthcare over the years.

CRESTLINE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO