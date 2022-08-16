Read full article on original website
Kevin
1d ago
she did nothing wrong in my eyes she brought her own she didn't have anything saying what festival she was from ,I hope they learn by their own fault and she should just tell all how awful they were and removed from the seats !!
4
Suzanne Zolman
2d ago
What exactly in plain English are the charges against her caricature?
9
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
crawfordcountynow.com
Jane Ann Kindinger
Jane Ann Kindinger, 89, of Crestline passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Sunbury, Ohio at the Country View of Sunbury Nursing and Rehab Center. Jane graduated from Crestline High School in 1951 and then continued her education at Saint Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an excellent Registered Nurse at Crestline Memorial Hospital her entire career. She loved caring for patients and helped many family and friends with their healthcare over the years.
Galion Inquirer
Meraki Counseling calls Galion home
GALION- On a Friday morning with perfect summer weather, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the grand opening of Meraki Counseling, LLC on Aug. 12. Located inside the Real Life Nazarene Church at 777 Fairview Ave. on Galion’s north side, Meraki Counseling is led by...
Stone Foltz death: 2 ex-frat members get jail time in Ohio
Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year.
Galion Inquirer
Meet the Bratwurst Festival Queen candidates
BUCYRUS- Listed below are for this year’s Bratwurst Festival Queen candidates. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be August 18th at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Community members are asked to attend as everyone will find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Police Chief placed on leave
GALION—Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on Administrative Leave Wednesday. According to sources, Rodriguez is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. Crawford County Now contacted Chief Rodriguez, who said he could not comment at this time. Crawford County Now received the following statement from Galion City Communications Director...
Galion Inquirer
Stolen items with estimated $50,000 value recovered
MORROW COUNTY- On August 11, 2022, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen travel trailer. Marion County believed the stolen travel trailer was somewhere in Morrow County. While deputies were attempting to locate the stolen travel trailer from...
WSYX ABC6
2 Central Ohio men sentenced for roles in death of Stone Foltz
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Central Ohio men have been sentenced for their roles in the hazing death of Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn were found guilty of several charges including hazing earlier this year and learned their fate on Wednesday. They are the last two men to go on trial in the case.
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
Court: Columbus banks stabbing suspect won’t stand trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man arrested earlier this year for allegedly stabbing a teller at a north Columbus bank won’t stand trial any time soon. Danilo Nangkeang Nkematiah, 18, was ruled not competent to stand trial and will be sent for treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Health for at least one year. According to […]
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
Mount Vernon News
Emergency Special Meeting on Friday
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Board of Elections will hold an Emergency / Special meeting on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. to certify issues to the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot. This meeting will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar St., Mount Vernon.
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol promotes school bus safety
BUCYRUS—This month, thousands of Ohio school children will be heading back to school. For many of these students, their day starts and ends by riding a school bus. The safety of the students riding to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events, is a top priority. Since...
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
Worthington woman drowns during rafting accident in Pennsylvania river
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A Worthington woman drowned while rafting in a southwestern Pennsylvania river over the weekend. The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania said 50-year-old Julie Moore was rafting in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park on Aug. 13, which is about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh.
Couple Arrested for Fornicating on Ferris Wheel at Ohio Amusement Park
Millions of people visit amusement parks every single year. Families with school-aged children and teens flock to theme parks for the thrill and adventure some rides provide. A group of juveniles was in for a different type of surprise as they rode Cedar Pointe's Ferris Wheel that climbs 145 feet high.
crawfordcountynow.com
G. Earl Kinley
G. Earl Kinley age 88 of Upper Sandusky, died peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 26, 1933 in Upper Sandusky to the late Harman and Roma (Karcher) Kinley. He married Jane E. Rall on Aug. 4, 1956, she preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2019. Surviving are his children Daniel Kinley, Columbus, Theresa (Scott) Gillfillan, Mt.Victory, David Kinley, Upper Sandusky, Angela (Larry) Franz, Swanton, Patricia “Honey” (Jeff) Willson, Nevada, Patrick Kinley, Upper Sandusky, Rebecca (Steve) Howard, Upper Sandusky, Thomas Kinley, Carey, a daughter-in-law Kristy Kinley, Buckeye Lake, 30 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, siblings Rosemary Austin, Upper Sandusky, Helen (Roger) Mawer, Harpster, Sharon (Charles) McCarthy, Upper Sandusky, Robert Kinley, Kenosha, WI, Ann Dillion, Tavares, FL, Kathy Kinley, Upper Sandusky, sister in laws Rosella Rall, Sally Rall and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Kinley.
Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
Delaware Gazette
Meeting to focus on US Route 23
LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
