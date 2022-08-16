Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus
Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus talks about the return of the Garage Free event that will be taking place this weekend in Perry.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Stuart Lions Club
We speak to the Treasurer Kristi Lonsdale of the Stuart Lions Club about the Yard of the Month contest.
theperrychief.com
Family’s move to Dallas County leads to launch of Tripple Berry Farm and Outlaw Bacon
A mistake led to one of Outlaw Bacon’s most popular items. “We got a case of chicken wings by mistake. They were supposed to be chicken tenders and we got chicken wings,” Doug Tripple said. He decided to throw them in the smoker before posting on Facebook “and boom, they were gone.”
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County State Fair Results So Far
There have been plenty of Dallas County participants in various events at the Iowa State Fair this year. For static exhibits there were 19 blue ribbon winners along with four red ribbon winners. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were 12 purple ribbons which included two first place finishes and three second places. There were also 16 blue ribbons winners and three red ribbons winners.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/16/2022)-Midwest Behavioral Health Services Owner Megan Ball Pt 1
Midwest Behavioral Health Services Owner Megan Ball talks about her business, as well as the upcoming golf outing and 5K fundraisers.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines
Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Menlo Potluck and Family Dance Brings Community Together Wednesday Night
The city of Menlo had a community activity Wednesday afternoon. The Mayor Carol Sheldahl hosted a potluck and family dance that attracted a lot of attention at the city park shelter house. The event had a DJ playing music, food along with many homemade desserts from residents. Sheldahl told Raccoon Valley Radio why she decided to put this event on.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Richard “Dick” Clark, 68, of Perry
Richard “Dick” Clark, age 68 of Perry, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. According to his wishes no services are planned. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Lutheran Homes Employee Receives Award
An employee of Perry Lutheran Homes was recently recognized for their excellence in their profession. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience and she was awarded with a Excellence in Leadership LeadingAge Iowa Award for her work that enriches and enhances the lives of older adults. She has been with the organization for more than 20 years and recently took on this role in 2020.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
More Progress Made with Neuva Vida en Greene County
Following the panel discussion that was recently held in Jefferson with representatives from Storm Lake talking about the diversity shift their community saw, more progress is being made with Neuva Vida en Greene County. Consultant Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ says one of the main missions for this initiative is...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board Approves Additional Cheerleading Coach
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the high school construction program to build a new storage shed at the high school for an amount not to exceed $250,000. They also approved the second reading of a revised board policy with sending and receiving open enrolled students. The changes were needed to be in compliance with the new state law of eliminating open enrollment deadlines of September 1st and March 1st. The Board then approved the second reading of another revised board policy specifically naming what administrator positions were eligible for administration voluntary retirement benefits.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Marianne Carlson Earns $1,500 From Various Contests at the State Fair
Greene County results from the Iowa State Fair are starting to come in. Jefferson veteran baker Marianne Carlson continues her domination at the state fair. She won first place in four contests, including yeast bread, homemade hot sauce, fudge and coffee cakes. So far, she’s earned $1,500 in cash and gift cards, with the highest amount being a $750 cash prize for her hot sauce.
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 18, 2022
Victoria Fuller, age 22, 2885 NE 51st Ct, Des Moines, was arrested for Possession Of Controlled Substance. David Danner, Adel, was driving in the 35000 block of L Ave when he hit a deer. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $4000. The vehicle was driven away from the scene.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Look to Issue Essential Purpose Bonds for New Communication Tower
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved a resolution to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant application for that program, as well as an Iowa Department of Transportation agreement for a surface transportation block grant program for federal-aid swap project. They also approved abating $28,602 of property taxes for the law enforcement center administrative building, due to not catching it from being on the tax rolls until after the first tax-paying year. County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen assured the Supervisors this will not be an issue moving forward.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Will Award A Bid For Transfer State Maintenance Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will award a bid for the Transfer Station Maintenance Building and consider approving a garbage contract for Ankeny Sanitation, 28E Agreement with the Heart of Iowa Region and an insurance renewal with State Street Insurance. Also, the Board will consider for...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Still Time To Register for Perry Youth Running Club 5K This Weekend
The Perry Youth Running Club will be hosting a 5K run/walk Saturday and there is still time to get registered. The club will put on the event beginning at 8 a.m. and it will begin at the Perry High School. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children who are 12-years-old and younger.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Farmers Market to Promote Back To School Night
The month of August marks the time where students will be reentering school and there is a special night to celebrate that this week in Perry. Back To School Night at the Perry Farmers Market will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the event has been a popular one as people transition into thinking about getting back to school and there will be special guests including representatives from local area schools along with others such as the Dallas County Health Department.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Public Library Wraps Up Summer Library Program
The Perry Public Library recently wrapped up its Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program which saw good attendance this year. The program was kicked off with the return of Kids Fest that took place on June 4th with the program ending in July. Library Director Mary Murphy describes her thoughts about the program overall.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart City Council Approves To Fine Central Iowa Collison For Operation
The Stuart City Council held a special meeting on Monday. The Council determined that Central Iowa Collison was violating a city ordinance that states that an automotive business cannot operate in a residential area. After six months of granting Central Iowa Collision a grace period to find a commercial building. The Council decided to fine the business owner Andy Forcht $15 everyday the business is in operation until he gets a certification of occupancy of a commercial building.
