Mt. Pleasant Teen Dies in Golf Cart Accident

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 16-year-old boy died in a golf cart accident Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:34 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, during patrol of the area, officers located a rolled golf cart and a deceased male in Horizon Park. The male was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl from Mt. Pleasant, who was also involved in the accident, received minor scrapes and bruises.

This is an active and on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.