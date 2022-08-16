ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant Teen Dies in Golf Cart Accident

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TDce_0hJ9YE3300

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 16-year-old boy died in a golf cart accident Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:34 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, during patrol of the area, officers located a rolled golf cart and a deceased male in Horizon Park. The male was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl from Mt. Pleasant, who was also involved in the accident, received minor scrapes and bruises.

This is an active and on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Teen Dead, Another Injured Following Golf Cart Crash In Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT (CBS DETROIT) – One teen is dead and another injured after a crash involving a golf cart early Tuesday morning. Police responded to Horizon Park around 3:30 a.m. near the Chase Run apartments in Mt. Pleasant and found a rolled golf cart and a deceased man. Police say the deceased victim was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl was also involved in the crash. She sustained minor scrapes and bruises and is expected to be okay. No word on what caused the crash and the identities of the victims have yet to be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch 989-773-1000. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen dead after golf cart rolls in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a golf cart crash at Horizon Park. Police responded to the park on Isabella Rd. around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning to find a rolled golf cart. The boy from Mt. Pleasant was pronounced dead on scene. A 16-year-old girl...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

16-year-old found dead in overturned golf cart overnight

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy died early Tuesday after a golf cart overturned in Mount Pleasant. Police responded to Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a suspicious situation. As officers patrolled Horizon Park in the area, they found the golf cart rolled over and a 16-year-old's body inside.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Mount Pleasant, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
WNEM

Woman seriously injured in Tuscola Co. crash

AKRON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was seriously injured after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a group of trees, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were sent to the crash on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in Akron Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17 about 12:41 p.m.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows

DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
DEWITT, MI
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Ignite Donuts in Mount Pleasant

There’s a new business in Mount Pleasant to satisfy your sweet tooth. Ignite Donuts first began back in 2017, when former Central Michigan University student Casey Croad would bake and sell donuts in his dorm. After gaining attention on campus, the idea soon transformed into a brick-and-mortar shop, located...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Accident#Chase Run Apartments#Central Dispatch
abc12.com

16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kisswtlz.com

Public Invited to Poseyville Riverfront Restoration Kickoff Monday

A ceremonial construction kickoff event showcasing the Poseyville Riverfront Restoration project takes place Monday at 2:00 p.m. at 301 River Street in Midland. It will include project renderings available for viewing, a ceremonial groundbreaking, and remarks from members of local government and others. The public is invited. The project spans...
MIDLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

Northern District Fair in Cadillac Starts Monday

The 114th Annual Northern District Fair starts Monday, Aug. 15 and runs until Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Wexford Civic Center. Filled with carnival rides, animals, fair food, local music, vendors, activities for children– and it doesn’t stop there!. Back after 20 years, you can’t miss the Harness...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy