Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE
With all of the WWE returns taking place recently you never know who might show up, and Trish Stratus recently confirmed that she’ll be at two upcoming live events in Ontario, Canada on August 20 and August 21. The following announcement was posted on Trish Stratus’ official website:
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
Rey Mysterio Names WWE Raw Star He Would Like To Face At WrestleMania
Rey Mysterio has competed in 10 WWE WrestleMania matches throughout his career, but that doesn't mean he has any plans to slow down with WWE WrestleMania 39 on the horizon. As the company boasts about record ticket sales for the event next year, the former World Champion has a specific opponent he'd like to face.
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
Family Reunion: WWE Star Written Off Television With Amazing Cameos
So long for now. There are a lot of different ways to write a wrestler off of television and some of them are a lot more common than others. One of the easiest methods is to have a wrestler suffer some kind of a storyline injury and have them disappear from television as they recover. That is what WWE has done again, but they did have one more thing to do on the way out.
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Major Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Return
Kenny Omega has been sidelined with numerous injuries since AEW's 2021 "Full Gear" pay-per-view. For a while, fans and pundits feared that he was on the verge of hanging up his boots. Back in July, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he might need to retire from in-ring competition due to setbacks he'd experienced while recuperating. However, he kept himself busy by working on AEW's upcoming "Fight Forever" video game and dabbling in backstage work.
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.
WWE's Plans For Santos Escobar Possibly Revealed At NXT Heatwave
Santos Escobar will no longer be on "NXT 2.0." During the August 16 episode of WWE "NXT", Escobar was defeated by Tony D'Angelo in a Street Fight match. The stipulations were that if Escobar won, Legado del Fantasma (Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) would be free from the D'Angelo family, but if D'Angelo won, LDF would stay under his control and Escobar would be forced to leave the brand.
William Regal Impressed By AEW Debut Of Top Indie Star
Mance Warner, an independent wrestler who, until recently, had most notably wrestled for Game Changer Wrestling, made his TV debut on the August 5 edition of "AEW Rampage" in an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator match against Jon Moxley. Warner put in an impressive showing, not just to the fans, but to Moxley's coach in the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal.
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Contracted AEW Talent About Joining The Company
WWE is vastly increasing its roster since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, with several stars returning to the company who were let go and others returning from injury. From re-signing stars like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis to the return of Edge and an injured Kevin Owens, Triple H has pulled out all the stops to increase the WWE product since the retirement of Vince McMahon as Chairman and CEO.
The Big Switch: WWE Announces Significant Step In Vince McMahon Investigation
That’s a big step. The most important wrestling story of the year so far and one of the biggest in wrestling history has been that of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. That is the kind of change that is going to cause issues for the company for a very long time to come and follows an internal investigation by WWE. Now the company has reached a new point in its investigation.
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com. – WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:...
