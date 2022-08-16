Let’s Talk Greene County (8/16/2022)-Midwest Behavioral Health Services Owner Megan Ball Pt 1

Summit Carbon Solutions recently filed its first set of possible uses for eminent domain for an underground pipeline project, which includes parcels in Greene County. The company filed a petition to the Iowa Utilities Board on January 28th to establish a hazardous liquid pipeline that would stretch 681 miles across Iowa to transport liquid carbon dioxide to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. According to documents by the IUB, they determined on June 17th that the public hearing on the project will be held at the Webster County Fairgrounds, as it was the most central location of the project.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO