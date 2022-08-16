Let’s Talk Greene County (8/16/2022)-Midwest Behavioral Health Services Owner Megan Ball Pt 1

Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Dallas County Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus
Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus talks about the return of the Garage Free event that will be taking place this weekend in Perry.
Menlo Potluck and Family Dance Brings Community Together Wednesday Night
The city of Menlo had a community activity Wednesday afternoon. The Mayor Carol Sheldahl hosted a potluck and family dance that attracted a lot of attention at the city park shelter house. The event had a DJ playing music, food along with many homemade desserts from residents. Sheldahl told Raccoon Valley Radio why she decided to put this event on.
Let’s Talk Dallas County ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe recaps the most recent school board meeting and previews the upcoming school year.
Family’s move to Dallas County leads to launch of Tripple Berry Farm and Outlaw Bacon
A mistake led to one of Outlaw Bacon’s most popular items. “We got a case of chicken wings by mistake. They were supposed to be chicken tenders and we got chicken wings,” Doug Tripple said. He decided to throw them in the smoker before posting on Facebook “and boom, they were gone.”
Perry Lutheran Homes Employee Receives Award
An employee of Perry Lutheran Homes was recently recognized for their excellence in their profession. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience and she was awarded with a Excellence in Leadership LeadingAge Iowa Award for her work that enriches and enhances the lives of older adults. She has been with the organization for more than 20 years and recently took on this role in 2020.
Marianne Carlson Earns $1,500 From Various Contests at the State Fair
Greene County results from the Iowa State Fair are starting to come in. Jefferson veteran baker Marianne Carlson continues her domination at the state fair. She won first place in four contests, including yeast bread, homemade hot sauce, fudge and coffee cakes. So far, she’s earned $1,500 in cash and gift cards, with the highest amount being a $750 cash prize for her hot sauce.
Greene County School Board Approves Additional Cheerleading Coach
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the high school construction program to build a new storage shed at the high school for an amount not to exceed $250,000. They also approved the second reading of a revised board policy with sending and receiving open enrolled students. The changes were needed to be in compliance with the new state law of eliminating open enrollment deadlines of September 1st and March 1st. The Board then approved the second reading of another revised board policy specifically naming what administrator positions were eligible for administration voluntary retirement benefits.
Guthrie County Supervisors Will Award A Bid For Transfer State Maintenance Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will award a bid for the Transfer Station Maintenance Building and consider approving a garbage contract for Ankeny Sanitation, 28E Agreement with the Heart of Iowa Region and an insurance renewal with State Street Insurance. Also, the Board will consider for...
Dallas County State Fair Results So Far
There have been plenty of Dallas County participants in various events at the Iowa State Fair this year. For static exhibits there were 19 blue ribbon winners along with four red ribbon winners. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were 12 purple ribbons which included two first place finishes and three second places. There were also 16 blue ribbons winners and three red ribbons winners.
Summit Carbon Solutions Name Initial Parcels for Eminent Domain Consideration
Summit Carbon Solutions recently filed its first set of possible uses for eminent domain for an underground pipeline project, which includes parcels in Greene County. The company filed a petition to the Iowa Utilities Board on January 28th to establish a hazardous liquid pipeline that would stretch 681 miles across Iowa to transport liquid carbon dioxide to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. According to documents by the IUB, they determined on June 17th that the public hearing on the project will be held at the Webster County Fairgrounds, as it was the most central location of the project.
Stuart City Council Approves To Fine Central Iowa Collison For Operation
The Stuart City Council held a special meeting on Monday. The Council determined that Central Iowa Collison was violating a city ordinance that states that an automotive business cannot operate in a residential area. After six months of granting Central Iowa Collision a grace period to find a commercial building. The Council decided to fine the business owner Andy Forcht $15 everyday the business is in operation until he gets a certification of occupancy of a commercial building.
Greene County Animal Shelter Project Picking Up Steam
Work on the new Greene County Animal Shelter is making up some lost ground quickly. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer says the contractor, Jensen Brothers, are working quickly to build the 3,000-square-foot, $906,900 facility in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park, along Highway 4. Palmer points out there were some soil compaction issues, where part of the foundation was sinking. However, Palmer notes those issues are now resolved, as the frame and exterior walls are up.
Robert Gillespie, 68, of Adel
Celebration of Life for Robert (Bob) Gillespie, 68, of Adel, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022 with a visitation one hour prior at. the Country Lane Lodge in Adel. Following the Celebration of Life, there will be a time of refreshments. and fellowship. Online condolences may...
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 17, 2022
2:04am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of East Percival Street, Rippey. 2:13am: A deputy investigated suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Main Street, Grand Junction. 3:00am: A deputy located a missing stop sign on U Avenue and 170th Street. 3:10pm: Donald Schultz 23...
Introducing New Aquatics Director For The McCreary Community Building
The McCreary Community Building in Perry has a new aquatics coordinator helping to keep things running smoothly with the pool. Ben Fleming says he is excited to be a part of the community while also being able to help people learn how to swim. “I saw the opportunity and I...
Richard “Dick” Clark, 68, of Perry
Richard “Dick” Clark, age 68 of Perry, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. According to his wishes no services are planned. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines
Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
Wild Rose Jefferson Donates $5,000 to Local Food Pantry
A business in Jefferson recently made a donation to have those less fortunate individuals and families. Wild Rose Casino and Resort gave $5,000 to the Greene County Action Resource Center. The local food pantry has seen a dramatic increase in those using the food pantry as Manager Shirley Haupert says there were 73 more individuals that used the food pantry in July compared to July of 2021.
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Greene Co Superintendent Celebrates First Year Anniversary as US Citizen
Today is a special day for the new Greene County School District superintendent. Brett Abbotts, the Canadian native, became a naturalized US citizen one year ago today. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he had a student visa in 2005 for four years while attending college in the US. Then he had a working class visa for three years when he was first hired as a teacher in South Dakota. From there, Abbotts progressed to getting his permanent residency (green) card that was valid for ten years, from 2013-2023.
