informnny.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
informnny.com
Watertown woman arrested after deputies attempt to tow car
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on several charges after failing to obey Sheriff’s Deputies in Watertown. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 just before noon, Deputies stopped a vehicle on Waterman Drive after a license plate reader indicated that the registration was suspended.
wwnytv.com
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
mychamplainvalley.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
localsyr.com
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
Oneonta Troopers look to identify Walmart thief
Troopers at State Police Oneonta are looking to identify a man who walked out of a Walmart without paying for several items.
Romesentinel.com
Herkimer teen found safe, troopers say
GERMAN FLATTS — The teenager reported missing in Herkimer County has been found safe and sound, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was found in good health after being last seen on Aug. 11. Desjardins's personal information was shared throughout the area on Monday.
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested following slow-speed chase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a slow-speed chase late Wednesday evening through the streets of Watertown. Police said 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of drove away from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on Waterman Drive when her car was going to be towed because of a suspended registration. Officials...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/12/22 – 8/15/22
On 08/13/2022 at 7:25 p.m., Troy Decare was arrested for Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, and Criminal Tampering in the 3rd Degree, after an investigation conducted on an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Decare was then transported to...
Woman killed in single-car crash in Oneida County
Lee, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old woman was killed in a single-car accident while driving in the town of Lee Tuesday, deputies said. Around 7 a.m., Shirley A. Fox was driving her 2006 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Brookfield Road when her car left the roadway, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
wwnytv.com
Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The father of firefighter Peyton Morse has been subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury investigating Morse’s death after a training incident. Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman has also been subpoenaed. Timerman and Dave Morse both confirmed for 7 News that they...
WKTV
Ride for Missing Children returns in September
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Ride for Missing Children is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This year's ride in the local region is scheduled for September 28th. Currently 202 bicyclists are registered for the ride. The cap is 220. This year,...
WKTV
Suspects sought after apartment vandalized in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for suspects after an apartment on Main Street was vandalized Tuesday evening. According to police, a baseball bat was used to break the apartment windows just after 6 p.m. Police are trying to identify a group of at least seven people who...
