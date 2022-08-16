ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest

FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

Watertown woman arrested after deputies attempt to tow car

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on several charges after failing to obey Sheriff’s Deputies in Watertown. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 just before noon, Deputies stopped a vehicle on Waterman Drive after a license plate reader indicated that the registration was suspended.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Greig man killed in motorcycle crash

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
WATERTOWN, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
WATERTOWN, NY
#St Joseph S Cemetery
Syracuse.com

12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Herkimer teen found safe, troopers say

GERMAN FLATTS — The teenager reported missing in Herkimer County has been found safe and sound, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was found in good health after being last seen on Aug. 11. Desjardins's personal information was shared throughout the area on Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wwnytv.com

Watertown woman arrested following slow-speed chase

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a slow-speed chase late Wednesday evening through the streets of Watertown. Police said 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of drove away from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on Waterman Drive when her car was going to be towed because of a suspended registration. Officials...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/12/22 – 8/15/22

On 08/13/2022 at 7:25 p.m., Troy Decare was arrested for Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, and Criminal Tampering in the 3rd Degree, after an investigation conducted on an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Decare was then transported to...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman killed in single-car crash in Oneida County

Lee, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old woman was killed in a single-car accident while driving in the town of Lee Tuesday, deputies said. Around 7 a.m., Shirley A. Fox was driving her 2006 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Brookfield Road when her car left the roadway, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Ride for Missing Children returns in September

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Ride for Missing Children is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This year's ride in the local region is scheduled for September 28th. Currently 202 bicyclists are registered for the ride. The cap is 220. This year,...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspects sought after apartment vandalized in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for suspects after an apartment on Main Street was vandalized Tuesday evening. According to police, a baseball bat was used to break the apartment windows just after 6 p.m. Police are trying to identify a group of at least seven people who...
WHITESBORO, NY

