Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling
The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
New York Giants aren’t fooling anyone with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor saga
First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen do not have a built-in relationship with
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
How Upcoming Roster Decisions Might Affect Giants' Salary Cap
How will some of the anticipated roster transactions the Giants plan or need to make affect their fragile salary cap situation?
Video: Mike Tomlin Hosts Kids Who He Saw Fighting on Street at Steelers Training Camp
Pittsburgh Steelers players weren't the only participants in training camp drills this week. A group of kids who Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saw fighting in the street made their way to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, as the Super Bowl XLIII-winning coach's guests. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who...
Seahawks’ Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle takes surprising twist
There aren’t many quarterback competitions in training camp so far as nearly every starting spot appears to be locked up, but there is one position battle that is starting to heat up — the Seattle Seahawks’ signal-caller clash between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Throughout the offseason,...
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday. "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew,...
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Josh Allen is going to play Saturday against Denver.
Allen likes to get a little preseason in. McDermott said, “It’s just getting out there and what coach Dorsey is looking for because Josh will be hearing a new voice in his ear, so I think there’s a lot that we want to put into practice in a game.”
Baker Mayfield Reportedly Expected to Be Named Panthers Starting QB Over Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield will have a chance to defeat his former team in Week 1. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Mayfield is expected to be named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers over Sam Darnold. That means he will be under center when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns for their season opener.
NFL Twitter Declares Jessie Bates' Bengals Tenure over After Derwin James' Contract
Playing the waiting game is working out nicely for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Minkah Fitzpatrick reset the market when he signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety. Now, the price for an elite safety has climbed...
New England Patriots Should Trade Damien Harris—Potential Landing Spots for Star RB
The New England Patriots should dust off that old breakup excuse: "It's not you. It's me. I need to work on myself for a little." This time, Damien Harris should be on the receiving end. The Patriots under Bill Belichick have a long history of moving on from players sooner...
Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem that needs solving before the end of training camp. Byron Jones' presence on the PUP list and Trill Williams' knee injury have brought up concerns regarding the team's cornerback depth. Miami added Mackensie Alexander from the free-agent market to replace Williams, but they...
Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Hernia Injury; Seahawks Hoping He'll Play Opener
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III may not be ready for the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the running back missed Tuesday's practice because of a hernia, and the hope is for him to be ready to go by Week 1:. The 21-year-old...
Jets rookie WR names 1 big difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson
There is a strong likelihood that Joe Flacco starts for the New York Jets in Week 1, and Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson might be OK with that. Zach Wilson had surgery on Tuesday to repair the torn meniscus he suffered during Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The initial recovery period for Wilson was set at 2-4 weeks.
Browns' Haslam, Berry Say They'd Still Make Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Suspension
Both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry said they would have still traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson if they knew he was going to be suspended 11 games for the 2022 season. Would <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> owner Jimmy Haslam make the Deshaun Watson trade again today?<br><br>"Absolutely."<br><br>Says he...
Aaron Rodgers Must Remain Patient With Packers' Young WR Group
Aaron Rodgers' frustrations over how his new-look wide receiver corps disappointed during the Green Bay Packers' ongoing practice sessions bubbled to the surface after a few weeks of training camp. "The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday. "A lot of...
