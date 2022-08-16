ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling

The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury

The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Bleacher Report

NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Preseason Struggles#New York Giants#The Buffalo Bills#Duke
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGR550

Josh Allen is going to play Saturday against Denver.

Allen likes to get a little preseason in. McDermott said, “It’s just getting out there and what coach Dorsey is looking for because Josh will be hearing a new voice in his ear, so I think there’s a lot that we want to put into practice in a game.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem that needs solving before the end of training camp. Byron Jones' presence on the PUP list and Trill Williams' knee injury have brought up concerns regarding the team's cornerback depth. Miami added Mackensie Alexander from the free-agent market to replace Williams, but they...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets rookie WR names 1 big difference between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

There is a strong likelihood that Joe Flacco starts for the New York Jets in Week 1, and Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson might be OK with that. Zach Wilson had surgery on Tuesday to repair the torn meniscus he suffered during Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The initial recovery period for Wilson was set at 2-4 weeks.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns' Haslam, Berry Say They'd Still Make Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Suspension

Both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry said they would have still traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson if they knew he was going to be suspended 11 games for the 2022 season. Would <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> owner Jimmy Haslam make the Deshaun Watson trade again today?<br><br>"Absolutely."<br><br>Says he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Must Remain Patient With Packers' Young WR Group

Aaron Rodgers' frustrations over how his new-look wide receiver corps disappointed during the Green Bay Packers' ongoing practice sessions bubbled to the surface after a few weeks of training camp. "The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday. "A lot of...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy