Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95
Click here to read the full article. Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was seen on the Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER and many other shows. She voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and voiced several cartoon series. Patricia Ann Carroll was born May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her family moved to...
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
‘The Crown’ Actor Sam Crane to Play Lead in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
Sam Crane will play Harry Potter in the new company that commences performances on “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at London’s Palace Theatre from Oct. 13. Crane’s credits include “The Crown,” “DNA” at the National Theatre, “Othello” at Shakespeare’s Globe and “Farinelli and the King” on Broadway. Frances Grey (“Old Fool,” “Bloods”) plays Ginny Potter and Thomas Grant (“Spring Awakening”) their son Albus Potter, marking his debut on London’s West End. Thomas Aldridge (“Les Misérables”) and Michelle Gayle (“Beauty and the Beast”) continue as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Grace Wylde (“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe”) will play...
Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74
Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
Maria Schrader’s ‘She Said,’ Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ to World Premiere at New York Film Festival
The New York Film Festival has unveiled its Spotlight section lineup, including the world premiere for Maria Schrader’s She Said, which is based on the landmark 2017 investigation that brought to light movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s pattern of serial sexual misconduct. The Universal film is based on Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s best-selling She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, with Adam Shapiro, Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan, Samantha Morton, Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson starring.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlice Diop, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader Movies Added to NY Film Festival Main SlateNY Film Festival Sets 'The...
First Look at Andrew Lincoln in New Netflix Series
The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln returns to television in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The Netflix anthology series released its first-look trailer Monday, revealing a peek at Lincoln's episode reuniting The Babadook director Jennifer Kent and star Essie Davis. Consisting of eight "blood-curdling tales" from eight different directors, the horror anthology series will premiere its first two episodes October 25 on Netflix, with two new tales dropping daily through October 28. The complete collection of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror" will be available to stream on Netflix in time for Halloween.
Everything to Know About ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3
We’re all in this together! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is returning to Disney+ for a third season, and the Wildcats are leaving East High for a new adventure. The show — HSMTMTS for short — made its debut on Disney+ in November 2019. It was inspired by the three-movie High School Musical franchise, […]
Percy Jackson Set Photos Show First Look at Lead Trio
Disney+'s upcoming Percy Jackson reboot has filmed a significant amount of its first season in and around Vancouver, Canada. Monday, more photos from the show's set surfaced, showing the leading trio in costume for the first time. In the snapshot, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri can be seen walking across a city street as Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively.
‘Tulsa King’: Annabella Sciorra To Portray Sylvester Stallone’s Sister In Taylor Sheridan Series
EXCLUSIVE: Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King from executive producers Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, who also serves as writer and showrunner. She will play Joanne, Dwight’s (Sylvester Stallone) younger sister who lives in Brooklyn. Sciorra and Stallone previously co-starred in the James Mangold film Cop Land released in 1997. Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best...
'Vampire Academy' Images Tease Rose/Dimitri and St. Vladimir's
Julie Plec got Vampire Academy fans excited last night by teasing the arrival of something this morning and boy did they deliver with a brand-new trailer and a large collection of images that tease what we can expect from Peacock's highly anticipated series adaptation of Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Plec is no stranger to the realm of vampires, after adapting The Vampire Diaries in the mid-aughts and feeding the vampire obsession of a whole generation. She returns to adapt the beloved Vampire Academy series alongside Marguerite MacIntyre who worked with Plec on The Originals and Legacies.
‘The Hunger Games’: Viola Davis Latest To Join Lionsgate Franchise’s ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’
Viola Davis (The Woman King) is the latest addition to the cast of Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The Oscar winner has been tapped for the role of Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul, joining an ensemble led by Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. The upcoming film from returning Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence is the latest in a dystopian YA franchise, based on Suzanne Collins’ novels, which has thus far grossed over $3 billion worldwide. It picks up with Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) at age 18—years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem—at a point when...
Peter Bart: For Actors, Emmy Season Highlights The Perils Of Walking The Woke Tightrope
As actors ponder their Emmy acceptance speeches for September 12, one wonders whether some incipient Adrian Lester envy might creep into their thoughts. Lester, the Black British actor, won a Tony nomination for playing both a German Jewish banker and a female character in The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway. At the Emmys, actors like Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Martin will likely win kudos for essentially playing themselves, with great aplomb. I empathize with the tensions facing actors today: They covet the opportunity to display their “range” but also understand the risks inherent in boundary crossing. Even Tom Hanks expresses regret for...
Hilary Linstead, ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ Casting Director, and Producer, Dies at 83
Hilary Linstead, casting director, agent and film and stage producer died on Aug. 6 after contracting a form of leukaemia. She was 83. Described as a “force of nature” by her friends and colleagues, Linstead nurtured and promoted some of Australia’s most famous artistic talents, including directors such as John Bell, Baz Luhrmann, Gillian Armstrong, Jim Sharman, Jane Campion and Neil Armfield, and many writers, designers, composers, cinematographers, choreographers, comedians and performers. Born in London in 1938, and educated at Cheltenham Ladies College, Linstead went to Australia as a professional actor, as a member of an English touring company. After realizing...
‘Entitled’: Showtime Comedy Starring Brett Gelman From ‘Stranger Things’ Announces Cast
Showtime and Channel 4’s new comedy from the production company behind Fleabag, has announced its cast. Entitled comes from writer Matt Morgan (Mister Winner) and is directed by Tim Kirkby (The Pentaverate). Morgan and Kirkby also serve as executive producers alongside Fleabag trio Harry Williams, Jack Williams, and Sarah Hammond. Production recently started in Manchester, England, according to Deadline.
