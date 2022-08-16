Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Who knew a six-hour documentary about a Hollywood marriage would be so electrifying? | Emma Brockes
The Last Movie Stars, about power couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, also proves a devastating portrait of an era, says Guardian columnist Emma Brockes
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
People
Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Played James Dean in '90s Biopic but Looked 'Too Young' in Screen Test
Leonardo DiCaprio was deemed too young-looking to portray James Dean on the big screen. Heat director Michael Mann told Deadline Wednesday that he abandoned making a biopic about the iconic Hollywood star — who died in a car crash at the age of 24 back in 1955 — after DiCaprio came off too young for the part when he was interested in doing the film.
A hammy Renée Zellweger shows us how not to make a true crime series in The Thing About Pam
True crime isn’t a TV genre abounding with taste. It’s inherently icky to dredge up real-life tragedy for entertainment, even when the execution is unassailable. And no matter how respectful its approach, every potboiler ripped from the headlines bears a 100 per cent risk of offending someone. The People v OJ Simpson (2016), based on the American football player’s murder trial in the killing of his wife and her boyfriend, was celebrated by critics for contextualising a terrible crime that became a tabloid sensation, but the victims’ families hated it.This year’s Andrew Garfield miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven aspires...
BBC
Wolfgang Petersen: Das Boot director dies aged 81
German director Wolfgang Petersen, who made films such as Das Boot, Air Force One and Outbreak, has died aged 81. A spokeswoman confirmed Petersen died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles on Friday. Petersen directed stars such as Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, over a career spanning five...
Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete
Chrisean Rock was once known for more than being Blueface’s girlfriend. Twitter heaps praise on her athletic ability. The post Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Wendy Williams Staff Reveal ‘Rambling’ Zoom Call Where Producers Were Forced To Cut Off 'Incoherent' Talk Show Host
Wendy Williams’ producers attempted to calm down her former staff after she failed to show up to work but the attempt failed when the talk show host showed up making little sense, Radar has learned. Sources connected to Wendy are speaking out about the months leading up to her show being canceled. The drama started after the 58-year-old’s health issues caused the September 20, 2021 premiere to be postponed. Wendy’s staffers were concerned after seeing reports of the talk show host’s health in the news. Her two executive producers went to Wendy’s apartment to set up a zoom for her...
ETOnline.com
Hilary Swank Searches for Answers in ABC's 'Alaska Daily' First Look (Exclusive)
Hilary Swank is looking for answers. The Oscar winner stars in ABC's upcoming fall drama, Alaska Daily, where she plays investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, and only ET exclusively premieres the first official teaser and key art. From creator Tom McCarthy, Alaska Daily follows Eileen, described as "a fiercely talented and...
SheKnows
Halle Berry’s Complete Dating History, From David Justice to Van Hunt
When you’re as big a star as Halle Berry, your personal life is bound to make headlines. The beloved actress, filmmaker, and producer’s rise to superstardom has had its share of ups and downs, and Berry’s personal life hasn’t been immune to them either. The Monster’s Ball Oscar-winner’s love life has made headlines in the past, and now, we’re giving you a rundown of the men Berry has dated and been married to with a comprehensive timeline.
Director Wolfgang Petersen Dies At 81; Hollywood Star Rose After ‘Das Boot’ To Include Blockbusters ‘The Perfect Storm,’ ‘Air Force One’ & ‘In The Line Of Fire’
Wolfgang Petersen, the German director whose films include The Perfect Storm, Air Force One and Das Boot, has died. He was 81. Petersen died peacefully Friday at his Brentwood residence from pancreatic cancer, in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette. Wolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos Petersen began his career in Germany but answered the call of Hollywood after his 1981 breakout film, the claustrophobic submarine WWII epic Das Boot (The Boat), was nominated for six Academy Awards. Two of those went to Petersen for adapted screenplay and directing, and he also was nominated for a BAFTA Award...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner almost had completely different name at birth - and fans are freaking out
Kylie Jenner was almost called a completely different name at birth, and fans can’t imagine the beauty mogul being called anything else. Kylie is only 25 years old but if you type her name into Google, the reality star is the first celebrity to appear in the results, overtaking Australian popstar Kylie Minogue, who has been in the spotlight since 1988.
WATCH: Dexter the Dog Walks Like a Human, So No More New Hampshire-Made Wheelchair for Him
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This story is EVERYTHING, I promise you! Meet Dexter, who has gained worldwide fame because he walks like a human now. Dexter learned to walk on his hind legs all on his own, surprising his owner and bringing so much joy to the rest of us. As a matter of fact, Dexter receives hundreds of fan mail letters monthly. But I'll get to that in a minute.
Without Warning and Only Sometimes: Scenes from an Unpredictable Childhood by Kit de Waal – review
When Mandy O’Loughlin was little, she fell hard off a table at her home at 70 Springfield Road, Birmingham while singing along to (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction on the radio. After nearly biting her tongue in half, she lived off ice-cream and had a lisp for weeks. When she asked her baby sister to give her “a kith”, her siblings gave her a nickname that stuck: Kit.
‘The Perfect Storm’ Star Diane Lane Reflects on Late Director Wolfgang Petersen
For the common moviegoer, they often remember their favorite film by a specific actor or even their favorite character, but behind the camera sits the person controlling it all – the director. While most know of directors like Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, many would be astonished to find out that classic films like Air Force One, Troy, The Perfect Storm, and even The NeverEnding Story all have the same director, Wolfgang Petersen. With his career dating back to the 60s, the director sadly passed away on Friday from pancreatic cancer.
thedigitalfix.com
Halle Berry almost got her own James Bond spin-off
Over the years, the James Bond movies have become a regular fixture in tinsel town, with each generation ushering in a new 007 actor. However, the spy movie franchise lacks a central female character, and in 2002 Halle Berry was set to make history by changing that fact. According to Indie Wire, a spin-off James Bond movie led by the actor was in the works before being killed by MGM studios.
Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather, who turned down Marlon Brando's 1973 Oscar in protest
The group behind the Oscars has issued an apology almost 50 years in the making. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather over the way she was treated at the 1973 Oscars, when she famously turned down an award on Marlon Brando's behalf. She was booed on stage as she explained that Brando could not accept his Oscar for The Godfather due to "the treatment of American Indians today" in Hollywood.
