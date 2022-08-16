TEXAS - A non-Texan will be the new ERCOT president and CEO. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved the selection of Pablo Vegas on Tuesday. Hundreds of people died during the power grid disaster in February 2021. The former ERCOT CEO was fired in the aftermath. About 18 months later, a new leader of Texas' main power grid operator has been selected.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO