Galesburg receives grant for downtown improvements
The City of Galesburg has been awarded a $2,082,500 grant to improve Parking Lot H downtown as well as the adjoining Simmons Street as part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants […]
KWQC
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
wrmj.com
Farmers State Bank Of Western Illinois Contributes To Area 4-H Programs
A local bank again supporting local 4-H. Farmers State Bank of Western Illinois recently donated $4,200 to fourteen area 4-H groups for the purpose of supporting youth in agriculture. These 4-H clubs each received $300 from Farmers State Bank:. Alexis All Stars 4-H Club. Creative Kids 4-H Club. Hamlet Handy...
aroundptown.com
Tampico To Sell Excess Items
The Village of Tampico Board agreed to sell window air conditioner units and other items related to heating and cooling at the Reagan Community Center at their Tuesday meeting. A new HVAC system was installed in the building earlier this year, which has made the items available. A blower unit...
tspr.org
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
tspr.org
Galesburg implements hiring incentives for police officers
The Galesburg Police Department is down six officers – and will be down seven in a couple of weeks. Two more officers are still in training and won’t be able to work full shifts for another seven months. Galesburg is among police departments across the country struggling to...
wrmj.com
WRMJ Audio: From State Fair To College Move-In Day; Mercer County’s Hank Makes It Work
Mercer County always well represented at the Illinois State Fair and 2022 is no different. Mercer County High School grad and former FFA chapter president Sheridan Hank has had success in the show ring, participating in the Governor’s Sale of Champions Tuesday night and then moving in Wednesday morning for the new school year at Iowa State University. She spoke with the RFD Radio Network Tuesday.
City of Davenport asking for public input on new Main Street Landing design
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is looking for public input on the upcoming Main Street Landing upgrade in an open forum being held next week. In a Wednesday, Aug. 17 news release, City Administration announced an open house forum being held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where residents can give their input on the plans for the riverfront's new Main Street Landing.
'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount
CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
KCRG.com
Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf city officials proposed a new ice rink and water park on Middle Road, which could also see the sale of the Life Fitness Center. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell, and City Administrator, Decker Pleoehn, presented the city’s plans for “The Landing.” According to the presentation, the city and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have been working on the multimillion-dollar proposal as a part of a partnership between the two groups.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Democratic Central Committee elects new chairman; annual fish fry set for Aug. 20
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Democratic Central Committee met July 27 in Carthage to elect Terri Billingsley Tobias as the new county chairman and Arlis Dittmer as secretary, and to retain Jo Webster as treasurer. Present were 15 precinct committee people, along with three guests. Maureen Crawford spoke...
wvik.org
New Name for QC Civic Center
Thursday officials of the civic center and Vibrant, a Moline-based financial services company, made the announcement. Vibrant President and CEO Matt McCombs calls the ten year deal an investment in the community. "The opportunity to be the first local business that's actually sponsoring The Mark and having the naming rights...
TaxSlayer Center to announce new name
UPDATE: The new name is Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Click here for details from the unveiling. EARLIER UPDATE The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
KWQC
Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
KWQC
Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'
This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free. Exploring Jane’s Place. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT. The Jane’s...
Community steps up with donations to care for 198 collies taken from rural Sherrard farm
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — There has been an outpouring of community support for the care of nearly 200 dogs rescued from a property in rural Sherrard. Mercer County Animal Control has been flooded with donations and volunteers to help the collies get healthy. Officials report that the dogs are doing well.
wrmj.com
September Tractor Ride To Honor Memory Of Mercer County Fair Volunteer
A memorial tractor ride honoring the memory of a longtime supporter of the Mercer County Fair is set for next month. Harold “Spike” Heck died last September. Fair board member Barney Lloyd says he had a tremendous impact on the fair and the tractor ride is a fitting tribute.
ourquadcities.com
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office works through thousands of backlogged cases
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said her office has successfully convicted nearly 400 felons since the start of 2022. "Through the end of July, our we had approximately 400 felony convictions that had been obtained either by plea or by trial," Villarreal said. "About 50 of those have been firearm cases. Then, we've had about 12 criminal jury trials in or bench trials. So we have been really moving along."
KWQC
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County prosecutors are asking a judge to permanently forfeit nearly 200 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony. She is free on bond after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.
