kzimksim.com
Ham and eggs will bring Missouri politicians, agriculture supporters and citizens together Thursday
Ham and eggs will bring Missouri politicians, agriculture supporters and citizens together today. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY
Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Missouri is home to one of the Best Places to Beat the Heat
Summer isn't over and if you are looking for a way to beat the heat, without having to spend all day in a pool, one website says that Missouri is home to a unique place where you can always beat the heat!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Missouri's...
Here’s how many drownings have been reported in southwest MO so far this year
The number of drownings in 2022 in southwest Missouri already equals the number of drownings in 2021, and it's not even Labor Day yet.
northwestmoinfo.com
Some New School Bus Laws will go into Effect in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A number of new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th. Joey Parker tells us about some changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state.
kzimksim.com
New Missouri program awards nearly 400 scholarships to students with special needs, from low-income families
A new Missouri program has awarded scholarships to students with special needs and those from low-income households. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Swimming not recommended at Watkins Mill Lake due to E. coli levels
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the E. coli levels at a Missouri lake are higher than normal and swimming is not recommended.
kttn.com
Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steer
Mikaela Rojas, daughter of Bryon and Alicia Rojas, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Market Steer at the Missouri State Fair. Mikaela is from New Boston and is a member of the Shelby 4-H Club. Mikaela’s prize-winning steer weighed 1,310 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer...
kzimksim.com
20 Monkeypox Cases In Missouri, Ranks 32nd Nationally
Missouri is now reporting 20 monkeypox cases statewide. Marshall Griffin reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
kzimksim.com
Missouri commission presents teacher recruitment and retention survey results
Missouri, like many other states, has been battling major teacher shortages for several years. A survey to get help to recruit and retain more Missouri K-12 teachers has yielded more than 16-thousand responses over a five-day period. During a commission meeting this week, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Paul Katnik explained what teachers who filled out the survey said would help.
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp
If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
15 of The Best Roller Coasters in Missouri You Have to Ride
It's National Roller Coaster Day and that got me thinking what are the best roller coasters in Missouri? Well, one YouTuber has put together his personal list that I think gets it all right. I had no idea that Missouri is one of the best states for roller coasters, and...
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
kttn.com
Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
