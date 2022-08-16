ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY

Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Missouri commission presents teacher recruitment and retention survey results

Missouri, like many other states, has been battling major teacher shortages for several years. A survey to get help to recruit and retain more Missouri K-12 teachers has yielded more than 16-thousand responses over a five-day period. During a commission meeting this week, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Paul Katnik explained what teachers who filled out the survey said would help.
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp

If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)

Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
