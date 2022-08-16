Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
What are Versus Boards in Fortnite?
The new Dragon Ball event has officially arrived in Fortnite as of Aug. 16, bringing the power level of the game’s illustrious crossover history to over 9,000. For the remainder of August, players can access the new Dragon Ball Power Unleashed event page from the Fortnite in-game menu. There, players can view the rewards they can unlock by increasing their Power Level and earning Dragon Balls.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat
The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
Gamespot
Explore And Command An Army Of Wyverns In Upcoming Strategy Game Call Of Dragons
Farlight Games, the publisher behind Dislyte, has announced a new medieval fantasy RTS mobile game: Call of Dragons. In Call of Dragons, players will lead an army of wyverns and dragons across what Farlight refers to as a "massive, infinitely zoomable battlefield." Along with real-time strategy mechanics, players will also...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Unlikely To Be Fixed This Week
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Gamespot
itsnotjad3n
How To COMPLETE ALL DRAGON BALL Z POWER UNLEASHED QUESTS in Fortnite! (Free Rewards Challenges) Click right here for a tutorial↓↓↓https://shrinke.me/0qCXNa.
Gamespot
Hundreds Of PlayStation Games On Sale For $20 Or Less
PlayStation’s latest Games Under $20 is a great way to stock up on older games you might have missed, as it’s filled with hits such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Judgment, Devil May Cry 5, and more. The discounts will stick around until August 30, giving you plenty of time to peruse its catalog and find a new title to add to your library.
Gamespot
The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Gamespot
Thymesia: How To Get All Endings
As is to be expected with most games in the soulslike genre, Thymesia comes packing more than one ending. As a matter of fact, this challenging action-RPG sports five total endings for you to go after if you want to see everything and unlock all of the game's trophies. Worry not, however, as they're all fairly easy to achieve without multiple playthroughs. We'll tell you how to make it happen.
Gamespot
Naraka: Bladepoint's Largest Update Yet Adds New Character And Massive Map
On August 19, Naraka: Bladepoint updates with a new map, Holoroth, and a new character, Zipin Yin. The update also celebrates the game's one year anniversary with log in rewards and a free trial. Holoroth is the largest map in the game thus far, and will introduce new weather conditions...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained
Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
Gamespot
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons Next Generation Announced, One D&D: Here's How To Playtest
It's been more than a decade since Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition was released. Since then, Wizards of the Coast has seen tremendous growth in both the books it's released and the number of people now playing. However, on the horizon, there are some big changes coming. During the Wizards Presents presentation, One D&D was announced. Don't worry about whether or not you have to buy brand-new books, though, as this is backwards compatible with 5th Edition.
Gamespot
PC Game Pass Death Stranding Teases Continue To Emerge
It appears Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass, as the service's official Twitter profile image has been updated with a mountain-filled image very similar to the game's own landscapes. The account only added further fuel to the fire when another version also included rain--a crucial element to the Death Stranding story.
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Promo Hypes Masters Tournament Semifinals
Pokemon Journeys is officially kicking off the semifinals round of the Masters Tournament with its next episode airing overseas, and the promo for the next release is teasing what to expect from this major round! Ash Ketchum has made his way into the upper echelon of the World Coronation Series after spending the anime taking on some of his toughest challenges in the franchise to date. But he still has some huge challenges to work through if he has any chance of somehow winning the entire tournament overall. That makes this semifinal round all the more intriguing to see play out.
Gamespot
Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.
Gamespot
Hook & Go
Gamespot
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings, Doctor Who, And Warhammer All Coming To Magic: The Gathering
During Wizards of the Coast event Wizards Presents, fans got a look at what's coming from Magic The Gathering, the company's competitive and collectible tabletop card game. Three major properties are coming to MTG in the upcoming year, and we got a deeper look into some of the art from the Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, and Warhammer sets.
