Smyrna, TN

wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna

UPDATED: Smyrna, TN - On Monday (August 15, 2022), Smyrna Police responded to a call in regards to a 5-year-old child accidentally discharging a handgun at the basketball court in Lee Victory Recreation Park. First responders arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the minor child. However, the injury sustained was fatal.
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Dump truck crash kills one person in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was killed in an accident involving a dump truck on Thursday morning. The Wilson County Sheriff has reported that there has been a fatality resulting from an accident involving a GMC and a dump truck. The crash happened near the 1700 block...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
Smyrna, TN
Crime & Safety
whopam.com

Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash

A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
PEGRAM, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
FRANKLIN, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Family displaced after car crashes into mobile home in Greenbrier

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN. The family who lives in mobile was displaced after the accident. “I’ve had a lot of memories here,” Michael Forsythe said, as he glanced back...
GREENBRIER, TN
