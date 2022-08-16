Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. Blackburn
A travel guide to Nashville, Tennessee
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards
Dog Days Dining-Down South Today
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna
UPDATED: Smyrna, TN - On Monday (August 15, 2022), Smyrna Police responded to a call in regards to a 5-year-old child accidentally discharging a handgun at the basketball court in Lee Victory Recreation Park. First responders arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the minor child. However, the injury sustained was fatal.
‘He was just a good kid, he loved life’: Family remembers 5-year-old boy shot at Smyrna basketball court
Jones' grandson, LaVonte'e Williams, was shot at the Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna, near the basketball courts.
fox17.com
Dump truck crash kills one person in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was killed in an accident involving a dump truck on Thursday morning. The Wilson County Sheriff has reported that there has been a fatality resulting from an accident involving a GMC and a dump truck. The crash happened near the 1700 block...
Sheriff asks for public’s help after 22-year-old’s body found in Lebanon
The Wilson County Sheriff is making an urgent plea to the public to come forward with any information, especially on Mya’s whereabouts between July 29 and 31.
Motorcyclist killed, ejected over Center Hill Dam during crash
A 28-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her motorcycle on the Center Hill Dam in Dekalb County on Saturday.
WSMV
70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized from crash in Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News. The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in...
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
5-year-old who died from shooting in Smyrna found gun in his father's backpack
Smyrna Police Department officials confirmed Monday night a 5-year-old boy died after a shooting at Lee Victory Park, and that he found the firearm within a backpack belonging to his parent.
Fight leads to woman being indicted for attempted criminal homicide
A 34-year-old woman has been indicted on attempted criminal homicide charges after a fight resulted in another woman being critically injured last year.
whopam.com
Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash
A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Investigating 2-Seperate Cases: Stolen Golf Cart and Amazon Package Theft
In Smyrna, police are trying to determine the identity of a subject who allegedly stole an Amazon package that was delivered to a local business (See photos above). The unknown culprit was captured on camera outside of a business at 611 Enon Springs Road East. The theft occurred on Tuesday,...
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police still looking for armed teens who shot at police, stole vehicles
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are still looking for several armed teenagers accused of stealing more than eleven cars before shooting at police officers Monday morning. Police told WSMV News 4 multiple cars were taken from homes along Southridge Boulevard. One resident had two of her cars stolen, along...
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
thunder1320.com
Manchester man reported as missing person
Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
Vehicle crashes into race car, mobile home in Greenbrier
A car crashed into a parked race car and mobile home in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
Domestic incident leads to large police presence in East Nashville
A large police presence could be seen in an East Nashville neighborhood as officers responded to a domestic-related incident late Sunday night.
WSMV
Family displaced after car crashes into mobile home in Greenbrier
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN. The family who lives in mobile was displaced after the accident. “I’ve had a lot of memories here,” Michael Forsythe said, as he glanced back...
