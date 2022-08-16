Read full article on original website
Tod Arthur Broman, 67, of Stuart
A Celebration of Life service for Tod Arthur Broman, 67, of Stuart, will be Tuesday, August 23rd at 10 am at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukee. A time for fellowship and a lucheon will follow the service at the church. Visitation will be Monday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Johnson Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Stuart Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Tod Broman Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Larry (Hayshaker) Snyder, 79, of Adel & Waukee
Funeral services for Larry (Hayshaker) Snyder, 79, of Adel & Waukee will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Adel First Christian Church, with burial at the Waukee Cemetery. Family will greet friends Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Adel.
Darrel Wildin, 99, of Winterset
Darrel Wildin, 99, of Winterset, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Glen Oaks Care Center in Urbandale. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Patterson United Methodist Church, with visitation held one hour prior, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Montpelier Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Patterson United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Anna Faux, 96,of Ottumwa,
Anna Faux, age 96,of Ottumwa, formerly of Patterson, passed away August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Winterset Cemetery, with burial following. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Richard “Dick” Clark, 68, of Perry
Richard “Dick” Clark, age 68 of Perry, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. According to his wishes no services are planned. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines
Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
Shirley Schwenke, 92, of Massena
Funeral services for Shirley Schwenke, 92, of Massena, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena. Online condolences may be left to family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Stuart Lions Club
We speak to the Treasurer Kristi Lonsdale of the Stuart Lions Club about the Yard of the Month contest.
Perry Lutheran Homes Employee Receives Award
An employee of Perry Lutheran Homes was recently recognized for their excellence in their profession. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience and she was awarded with a Excellence in Leadership LeadingAge Iowa Award for her work that enriches and enhances the lives of older adults. She has been with the organization for more than 20 years and recently took on this role in 2020.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus
Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus talks about the return of the Garage Free event that will be taking place this weekend in Perry.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Panora Saw Great Turnout
The Alzheimer’s Association holds walks across the nation and they recently held one in Panora last Saturday. The Walk To End Alzheimers took place at Michael Mills Park in Panora on August 13th. Organizer Dave Grove says that they had a great turnout with 90 people participating in the walk. He adds their goal this year was to raise $27,000 but they came up just shy raising $23,000.
More Progress Made with Neuva Vida en Greene County
Following the panel discussion that was recently held in Jefferson with representatives from Storm Lake talking about the diversity shift their community saw, more progress is being made with Neuva Vida en Greene County. Consultant Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ says one of the main missions for this initiative is...
Joseph Burg, 61, of Bridgewater
Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Burg, 61, of Bridgewater, will be held on Monday, august 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Massena. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
Let’s Talk Dallas County ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe recaps the most recent school board meeting and previews the upcoming school year.
McDonald sisters having fun on Rodeo circuit
Sisters Briella and Jerzee McDonald of rural Scranton are having fun as rodeo barrel racers and pole racers. Briella is 12 and Jerzee is 10, and the girls are the daughters of Marty and Nina McDonald. Their times have dropped and their placings have gone up over time. Briella and...
Carnegie Library Museum Program Is This Weekend In Perry
Those who want to learn more about history during a specific era will have the opportunity to do so this weekend in Perry. Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will be hosting the Dining Manners and Menus in Victorian Iowa program running from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday. Those attending will learn how to set a Victorian table and eat politely based on standards from the 1870s.
ADM Looking for Hard Hitting Defense
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football has been focused on many things during their preseason practice, and one of the things they will be looking to find is a physical defense that defend the run and pass at a high level. The Tigers were able to have a defense last year that had...
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks
Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks recaps items from the most recent Perry School Board meeting.
Panora Chamber Welcomes Panorama School Staff Back With a Breakfast
The Panora Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast to welcome teachers and faculty back to their classrooms Wednesday morning. The Panorama School District teachers and other staff members walked into the high school and middle school cafeteria and were greeted by members of the Panora Chamber of Commerce with coffee, cinnamon rolls and breakfast pizza. Superintendent Shawn Holloway told Raccoon Valley Radio that this has been a tradition they look forward to every year.
