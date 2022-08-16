Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car's Catalytic Converter
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday night
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
14-year-old shot in South Chicago becomes 7th minor wounded in less than 24 hours
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is shot while walking in South Chicago Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of South Yates around 6:45 a.m. Police said while the teen was walking, a green SUV -- possibly a Jaguar -- approached and an unknown male offender in the passenger seat opened fire.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
Man, 29, shot in vehicle in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 29-year-old was inside a vehicle just before midnight in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue when he was struck several times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the...
2 found dead, 1 critical in alley in suspected Lakeview overdose incident: CPD, CFD
Two men were found dead and a woman needed to be rushed to the hospital Thursday morning.
Man charged in fatal shooting at party in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man when a fight broke out at a party this July in the Logan Square neighborhood. Lionel Serrano, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. Police identified him as the gunman who shot and...
Chicago shooting; Boy, 6, critically injured when shot in West Woodlawn apartment: CPD
Chicago police said a 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in a West Woodlawn home.
Boy, 6, critically wounded after being shot in West Woodlawn apartment
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a West Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue. At about 2:19 p.m., the boy was inside the apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back, police said. The...
Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating
CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
Four teens shot in Englewood: police
A 16-year-old boy was hit in the right leg, as was a 15-year-old, police said. Another 15-year-old was shot in the right arm, and the remaining teen, also 15, was grazed in the stomach, officials said.
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
4 teen boys shot on Englewood porch
CHICAGO — Four teen boys were shot Wednesday evening while on the front porch of an Englewood residence. Police said the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union. A 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were on the porch when they were all shot by an unknown suspect. The […]
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in South Shore, police say
A boy, 13, was shot on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Armed robbery crew shoots 1 man, robs 4 others in Edgewater during 15-minute crime spree
Editor’s note: A fully updated report about the crime spree is available at this link. A group of armed men swept through Edgewater overnight, robbing five men and shooting one of them, according to Chicago police reports obtained by CWBChicago. While the Chicago Police Department issued a brief statement...
Teen charged in Lawndale shooting that injured retired Chicago police officer during armed robbery
CHICAGO -- A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom was also wounded. A teenager has been charged in connection with the incident. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old...
19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot twice in the torso and transported...
9-year-old girl bites, escapes attempted kidnapper outside of West Ridge grocery store
CHICAGO — A 9-year-old girl was able to escape after a man tried to kidnap her outside of a West Ridge grocery store. The girl was walking with a woman near the Cermak Fresh Market on the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday when a man picked her up and […]
Man gravely wounded in Sunday’s 69th Street CTA Red Line shooting dies
Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting.
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
