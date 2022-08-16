ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
KDPS accepting applications for Public Safety Officers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to add a few more public safety officers to it’s ranks. The department started accepting applications on Monday, August 15, and will continue to accept them until Sunday, August 28. Hiring officials say the job...
Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
