Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
$26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night handed out $26 million American Rescue Plan Act funding, after struggling for a year over how best to dispense the money. The funding will help the elderly, the poor, small businesses, recovery groups, court and community...
Kalamazoo City Commissioners approve additional American Rescue Plan Act payouts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners have approved mid-year budget adjustments to continue the American Rescue Plan Act funding they launched last year. City Hall’s Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vincenzi says these are programs that couldn’t wait until the next budget is approved in five months.
KDPS accepting applications for Public Safety Officers
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to add a few more public safety officers to it’s ranks. The department started accepting applications on Monday, August 15, and will continue to accept them until Sunday, August 28. Hiring officials say the job...
Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley placed on paid leave after allegations of harassment filed by city employees
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment have recently been filed by city employees against Coakley. Ritsema says the city has hired an outside, independent investigator to review the...
Tekonsha BP gas station robbed Wednesday night, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department looking for lone suspect
TEKONSHA, MI (WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the man who robbed the BP Gas Station on M-60 in Tekonsha on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at about 8:00 p.m.. The Sheriff’s Department reports that the suspect produced a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded...
