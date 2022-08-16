ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
newschannel6now.com

Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott, DPS tap Chuck Norris for iWatchTexas PSA

Just in time for the new school year, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA, featuring Chuck Norris, will air on television in media markets across the state...
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
Reform Austin

Greg Abbott Needs To Put School Safety Into Law

If your children, like mine, were born in the last decade, congratulations! Our kids have been dubbed the “school shooting generation.”. It’s an ominously fitting name for school-aged students who have listened to, read about, or more tragically, survived a school shooting. As millions of Texas children head...
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
KHOU

Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
