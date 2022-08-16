Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced applications are open for ALERRT training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. Gov. Abbott encouraged law enforcement agencies to apply. In response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May, Texas leaders allotted $105.5 million to...
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
newschannel6now.com
Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott, DPS tap Chuck Norris for iWatchTexas PSA
Just in time for the new school year, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA, featuring Chuck Norris, will air on television in media markets across the state...
Texas law enforcement agencies can now apply for ALERRT travel assistance
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement agencies in Texas can now apply for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office. Agencies can also apply for the state's Bullet-Resistance Shield Grant Program for the fiscal year 2023. In...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
KVUE
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Greg Abbott Needs To Put School Safety Into Law
If your children, like mine, were born in the last decade, congratulations! Our kids have been dubbed the “school shooting generation.”. It’s an ominously fitting name for school-aged students who have listened to, read about, or more tragically, survived a school shooting. As millions of Texas children head...
Dallas Observer
Greg Abbott Enlists Chuck Norris in Bizarre PSA to Promote School Safety in Face of Mass Shootings
In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead in Uvalde, Texas officials and lawmakers have floated a few out-there ideas about how to keep students safe in the classroom. Some suggested more guns on campuses, an idea that likely doesn’t sit well with...
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area leaders criticize Gov. Abbott for not calling special session to address safety after Uvalde
HOUSTON - As more kids head back to school this month, school safety remains a top-of-mind concern. Local elected officials now calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his inaction after the Uvalde massacre. Houston-area top leaders held a news conference Monday asking why Governor Greg Abbott has still not...
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves
HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Dallas Observer
With Midterms Nearing, Elections Administrators in Texas and Elsewhere Face Threats, Harassment
In November, Texans across the state will head to the polls to cast their votes in midterm elections widely viewed as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first two years in office. But as state and national races heat up, election administrators in Texas and elsewhere are facing harassment,...
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
Beto promises to expand Medicaid. "We've been the least insured state every single year under Abbott"
"We've been the least insured state every single year under Abbott. We're going to change that by finally expanding Medicaid and ensuring more Texans can see a doctor" Beto O' Rourke.
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
