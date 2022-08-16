Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
voidlive.com
JACKSONVILLE BEACH PEIR SURF REPORT WED PM
Small conditions continue this afternoon at the pier. Looks like it’s gonna be like this for a bit. Check back!
floridainsider.com
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
Stormy pattern continues with ‘prime time’ between 3 and 7 pm
Jacksonville, Fl — Another round of heavy and in some neighborhoods, severe storms are expected today. “We had several reports of small hail, lots of heavy rainfall reports, gusty winds that were up to 50 and 60 miles per hour”, said Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh. He tracked Wednesday storms through the late afternoon and evening hours.
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: Tiny Yorkie lost on Jacksonville Beach has an adventure before his owners are found
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old Yorkie created quite the stir Wednesday night after he took himself for a solo adventure on Jacksonville Beach. The senior dog’s name is Mickey -- and he was with his pet parents on vacation from Midway, Georgia. While Mickey was on the...
The Daily South
First Coast News
Jacksonville business faces potential 400% rent hike, may be forced to close
Southern Roots has been in their Riverside location for 8 years. Inflation and rent hikes may force them out of business.
‘Botox bandit,’ woman skips out on her nearly $2,600 botox bill at Jacksonville Beach med spa
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police are looking for a woman who allegedly skipped out on her nearly $2,600 botox and filler tab. A sergeant with Jacksonville Beach PD said it’s a case of grand larceny. Dr. Melinda Keener owns Body M.D. Aesthetic Wellness in Jacksonville Beach....
St. Augustine girl to be featured in NYC Buddy Walk video in Time Square
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Every year the National Down Syndrom Society (NDSS) creates a video displayed in Time Square during the annual Buddy Walk. Families from around the country submit photos of their loved ones to be selected, including Kristin Pidcock, mom of 10-year-old Hope Pidcock. “They ask families...
WCJB
Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical wave near Central America
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
‘Business in the front, party in the back:’ Hilliard teen a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships
A Nassau County teen is getting some recognition for his “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle. Fisher Monds of Hilliard is currently a finalist in the Teen Division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Wednesday morning,...
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
Jacksonville woman says she was kicked out of Cold Stone Creamery because of service dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says when she visited Cold Stone Creamery on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville recently, she was told she couldn’t have her service dog inside of the business. “Just because I have a disability, and it doesn’t look like I have a disability, doesn’t...
Man in his early 20s shot in the face during an altercation on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street on the Eastside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Joshua Catir. Deputies arrived and found a man in his early 20's with a gunshot wound to his face, Catir...
JSO: Elderly man found dead inside his home in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the 1200 block of Frederica Place. JSO reports that the arrival was requested due to a welfare check for a person inside the house. Upon arrival, they made entry into the home and found an unresponsive...
Poll: Clear front-runners in Jacksonville Sheriff special election
Jacksonville, Fl — Two of the biggest issues facing Jacksonville voters in this primary should be settled by this time next week. A new snapshot of the race for Jacksonville Sheriff shows a tight contest at the top of a crowded field of contenders. Likely primary voters put T.K....
News4Jax.com
Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
earnthenecklace.com
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
