Jacksonville, FL

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
Stormy pattern continues with ‘prime time’ between 3 and 7 pm

Jacksonville, Fl — Another round of heavy and in some neighborhoods, severe storms are expected today. “We had several reports of small hail, lots of heavy rainfall reports, gusty winds that were up to 50 and 60 miles per hour”, said Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh. He tracked Wednesday storms through the late afternoon and evening hours.
Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
JSO: Elderly man found dead inside his home in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the 1200 block of Frederica Place. JSO reports that the arrival was requested due to a welfare check for a person inside the house. Upon arrival, they made entry into the home and found an unresponsive...
Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
