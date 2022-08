The city of Denver is eyeing a property tax hike to generate millions of dollars for the public library system and is soliciting residents' feedback on the proposal. The city council gave initial approval to placing the tax increase question on the November 2022 ballot through its consent agenda on Monday, although District 7 council member Jolon Clark asked for a public hearing on the topic next week. The council will hold its final vote on Aug. 22.

