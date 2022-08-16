Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes after torrential rain pelted New Zealand for the third consecutive day. Residents in parts of the North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highway access. The stormy weather has also forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and left entire streets submerged. At least one boat sank during storms near Auckland and the downpours caused a home to slip down into a gully in the suburb of TÄhunanui, outside the city of NelsonAround 230 homes in Nelson were evacuated on Wednesday and...

