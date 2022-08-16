ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

New Zealand floods: Hundreds forced to evacuate after torrential rain leaves streets submerged

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes after torrential rain pelted New Zealand for the third consecutive day. Residents in parts of the North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highway access. The stormy weather has also forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and left entire streets submerged. At least one boat sank during storms near Auckland and the downpours caused a home to slip down into a gully in the suburb of TÄhunanui, outside the city of NelsonAround 230 homes in Nelson were evacuated on Wednesday and...
The Independent

Heavy rain pelts New Zealand, forcing hundreds to evacuate

Heavy rain continued to pelt New Zealand on Thursday, causing further disruptions and road closures from a storm that has already forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.Residents in the northern part of North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highway access. The stormy weather also forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and business to shutter.The storm sunk at least one sailboat near Auckland and caused a home to slip down into a gully in the town of TÄhunanui. About 230 homes in the town of Nelson were evacuated Wednesday...
