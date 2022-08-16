ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdayradionow.com

Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting

(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Candidates for Moorhead City Council in upcoming election finalized

(Moorhead, MN) -- The candidates for Moorhead City Council in the upcoming November election have been finalized. Mayor Shelly Carlson will face off with Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran who has run for mayor on three separate occasions and in 2020 ran for the 7th Congressional District seat in Minnesota.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Education
KFYR-TV

A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter goes viral

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter is going viral on social media. FPS sent the letter in April to Florida teachers shortly after the passage of the Parental Rights Bill. The so-called Don't Say Gay law prohibits Kindergarten through third grade teachers from using lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pledge Of Allegiance#The Fargo School Board#The Board Of Education
wdayradionow.com

Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
US 103.3

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One extra school cost that parents may have forgotten about

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While parents budget for school supplies, the West Fargo school district wants to remind them to remember budget school lunches this year. Over the last couple of years, students have been receiving free lunches due to the pandemic. The West Fargo public schools have had waivers that allowed them to serve these free lunches to all students in the district.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Clinic fights to stop abortion ban. Fire crews fight opioid overdoses. Failing review for Human Services.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: The latest on the legal battle by the Red River Women's Clinic to continue providing abortion services in North Dakota.How some local fire crews are joining the fight against deadly opioid overdoses.How one state agency is reportedly failing children in abusive situations.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Blackhurst to retire as MSUM President in 2023

(Moorhead, MN) -- Anne Blackhurst, who has led Minnesota State University Moorhead as president for the past eight years, announced Tuesday that she will officially retire next year. “Few things are as important to me as our mission of preparing students for their futures. Stepping away from MSUM—and the Dragon...
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Police Department to partner with Essentia Health for enhanced cardiac screening program

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has partnered with Essentia Health to develop an enhanced cardiac screening program. The program is a part of the department’s officer wellness program designed to identify those most at risk of a cardiac event and prevent it from occurring in the future.The West Fargo Fire Department will also implement this program for all firefighters.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

All Fargo businesses pass recent alcohol compliance check

(Fargo, ND) -- Some good news for a group of Fargo businesses when it comes to serving alcohol. Alcohol compliance checks were performed in Fargo on August 9th. In total, 10 businesses were checked all passed, resulting in a 100% compliance rate. Fargo business that passed include:. 701 Eateries –...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy