Cincinnati, OH

Fatherly

Fiona The Hippo Is A Big Sister! Check Out This Adorable Baby Hippo

There are very few things that bring a universal smile to the faces of many. But baby hippos have to be one of those rare things, and if it’s not, well, that’s weird. If you need a pick-me-up today, the breaking news of the hour is that the beloved Fiona the hippo is finally a big sister, and the new little baby is, as expected, supremely adorable.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Cincinatti Zoo name contest for baby hippo draws over 90,000 suggestions

A zoo in the US has received more than 90,000 name suggestions for their newest arrival, a baby hippo who was born last week.The little male hippo was born in Cicinatti Zoo and is the baby brother of Fiona the hippo, who went viral when she was born two months prematurely in 2017.Now, zookeepers have narrowed the potential names for the bundle of joy to Fritz and Ferguson.Updating followers on the zoo’s official Instagram page on Thursday (11 August), the animal care team said: “Thanks for the great name suggestions! The Hippo Team had the tough task of narrowing...
ANIMALS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
dailyphew.com

This Woman Keeps Two Pet Tigers In Her Backyard – And They’re As Loving And Playful As Kittens

Tigers are fearsome jungle cats that are near-universal symbols of ferocity, strength, and courage, but 57-year-old Janice Haley of Orlando, Florida has a different perspective on the matter. To her, these dangerous animals are also cuddly kitties. When you see her play with her two exotic pets, 400-pound Bengal tiger Janda and 600-pound white Bengal tiger Saber, you’ll understand why – they’re about as loving and playful as their tiny domesticated cousins.
ORLANDO, FL
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up

Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
ATLANTA, GA
dailyphew.com

Cute Baby Monkey Gets A Bath From Her Foster Mom

My heart melted when I saw this monkey getting a bath, and when I learned her story, it melted even more. Nala is a Black Cap capuchin and she was rescued by a veterinarian and fostered by Jennifer who took care of her when she was a baby. To comfort her during bath time, Nala was given a stuffed toy. The sweet monkey holds onto the toy while she gets washed under the faucet.
ANIMALS
#The Zoo#Cincinnati Zoo
PetsRadar

Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie: Which dog is right for you?

From exercise needs to trainability, in the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie race, there's very little separating these two active and intelligent breeds. When it comes to the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie, there’s very little separating these two dogs with both of these intelligent, highly active and friendly breeds making for wonderful family companions.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat

On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Labrador Finally Warming Up to New Puppy Sibling Couldn't Be Sweeter

Introducing your child to their new baby brother or sister can be hard — but introducing your pet children to each other can be just as difficult too. Just like a Labrador Retriever from England named Rolo, who was just a tad unsure about his new baby brother Ralph. But a video of the two of them finally bonding is a victory for everyone.
PETS

