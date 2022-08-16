Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
Fiona The Hippo Is A Big Sister! Check Out This Adorable Baby Hippo
There are very few things that bring a universal smile to the faces of many. But baby hippos have to be one of those rare things, and if it’s not, well, that’s weird. If you need a pick-me-up today, the breaking news of the hour is that the beloved Fiona the hippo is finally a big sister, and the new little baby is, as expected, supremely adorable.
Cincinatti Zoo name contest for baby hippo draws over 90,000 suggestions
A zoo in the US has received more than 90,000 name suggestions for their newest arrival, a baby hippo who was born last week.The little male hippo was born in Cicinatti Zoo and is the baby brother of Fiona the hippo, who went viral when she was born two months prematurely in 2017.Now, zookeepers have narrowed the potential names for the bundle of joy to Fritz and Ferguson.Updating followers on the zoo’s official Instagram page on Thursday (11 August), the animal care team said: “Thanks for the great name suggestions! The Hippo Team had the tough task of narrowing...
People
Cincinnati Zoo Under 24-Hour Baby Watch as it Waits for Fiona the Hippo's New Sibling to Arrive
After announcing Bibi the hippo's pregnancy with dad-to-be Tucker in April, the Cincinnati Zoo is now under a 24-hour birth watch for Fiona's younger sibling, according to WLWT5. Bibi is due in mid-August, but the hippo's birth window could be 30 days before or after the estimated due date, so...
dailyphew.com
Abandoned Baby Polar Bear Sleeping With A Stuffed Animal Makes Cute Sounds
Last Friday, the Internet received an ultimate dose of cuteness when the video of a baby polar bear sleeping with her stuffed Moose was posted online by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. Sadly, the cub was abandoned by her mother, so the zoo’s staff is now taking care of her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyphew.com
This Woman Keeps Two Pet Tigers In Her Backyard – And They’re As Loving And Playful As Kittens
Tigers are fearsome jungle cats that are near-universal symbols of ferocity, strength, and courage, but 57-year-old Janice Haley of Orlando, Florida has a different perspective on the matter. To her, these dangerous animals are also cuddly kitties. When you see her play with her two exotic pets, 400-pound Bengal tiger Janda and 600-pound white Bengal tiger Saber, you’ll understand why – they’re about as loving and playful as their tiny domesticated cousins.
dailyphew.com
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
dailyphew.com
Cute Baby Monkey Gets A Bath From Her Foster Mom
My heart melted when I saw this monkey getting a bath, and when I learned her story, it melted even more. Nala is a Black Cap capuchin and she was rescued by a veterinarian and fostered by Jennifer who took care of her when she was a baby. To comfort her during bath time, Nala was given a stuffed toy. The sweet monkey holds onto the toy while she gets washed under the faucet.
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cat Comfort His Golden Retriever Buddy's Puppy in Heartwarming TikTok
I think every family has that one aunt or uncle who just can't wait to tag in and shower every new baby in the family with love. In Hanna Colson's world, Fig fills that role, and Fig takes his job seriously. But first we meet Olive, Colson's golden retriever. She...
Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie: Which dog is right for you?
From exercise needs to trainability, in the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie race, there's very little separating these two active and intelligent breeds. When it comes to the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie, there’s very little separating these two dogs with both of these intelligent, highly active and friendly breeds making for wonderful family companions.
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
katzenworld.co.uk
The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat
On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video of Labrador Finally Warming Up to New Puppy Sibling Couldn't Be Sweeter
Introducing your child to their new baby brother or sister can be hard — but introducing your pet children to each other can be just as difficult too. Just like a Labrador Retriever from England named Rolo, who was just a tad unsure about his new baby brother Ralph. But a video of the two of them finally bonding is a victory for everyone.
Comments / 0