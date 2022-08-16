ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

All Stuffed Animals and Dolls Welcome at the Teddy Bear Wellness Clinic at the New Hampshire Children’s Museum

By Jolana Miller
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
Tracey Folly

Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
pethelpful.com

New Kitten Mom Documents First Night With Babies And It's The Cutest Thing

Bringing home a new pet is such a roller coaster ride: there's joy, stress, worry, relief, and so many unexpected moments throughout the process. The first night can be especially daunting, too, but keeping your new bestie comfortable during the adjustment is the most important thing. Now imagine taking this on, times 2!
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
pethelpful.com

Toddler's Elated Reaction to Meeting a Puppy Wins the Internet This Week

Most people would agree that two of the cutest things are puppies and happy toddlers. What happens when you put a toddler and a puppy together? Only the best video ever!. In the video posted by @mmpsc30 on TikTok, a young girl meets a puppy for the first time, and there is just so much to love about this interaction. The little girl's mother captured the video of this meeting, and it shows the puppy jumping up and down, clearly excited to meet this new, small human. When faced with a cute and excitable puppy, this young girl has the most adorable reaction.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Golden Retriever Bringing Burp Cloths to New Baby Touches Our Hearts

We all know dogs make wonderful siblings. They can be loyal, protective, and helpful when it comes to caring for their human counterparts. Sometimes when there is a new member of the family, the family dogs can be a bit weary about this big change at first, but once they adjust to the change, they can be amazing siblings. This Golden Retriever is no exception, and he is taking on his role of big brother with great care.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuffed Animals#Doll#Teddy Bears#New England#The Teddy Bear Clinic#Annua
Fatherly

Can Dad Comfort Kids As Effectively As Mom?

Like many fathers, I’m the fun parent, not the comfort parent. When my 3-year-old wants to play outside, he calls my name. I’m his first choice for games and activities, and I’m proud of it. But when he scrapes his knee, or gets scared, or wakes up in the middle of the night, he wants Mommy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy