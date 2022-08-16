ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Audit shows late Grand Haven school official embezzled nearly $1 million

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021. Wheeler died in the Ottawa County Jail on January 27 of cardiovascular disease, three days after pleading no contest to embezzling over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
iheart.com

Auditor: Former school administrator likely embezzled nearly $1 million

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021, according to a forensic audit conducted by Plante Moran. Wheeler used false invoices to to write the checks, investigators said. He then deposited the money...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
#City Hall#Payouts#American
wincountry.com

Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wincountry.com

Group to present plan for improving downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A small platoon of architects, urban planners, engineers, and students from the University of Notre Dame have had downtown Kalamazoo under a microscope for the last three months, and they have big plans to improve it. Some of their preliminary recommendations include reopening the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Humane Society to hold ribbon cutting for new facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) will soon hold the long-awaited grand opening of its new home!. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at River Street and 94-BL. We’re told the new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kellogg Community College hosts first regional police academy amid officer shortage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek hosted its first regional police academy amid a nationwide shortage of law enforcement personnel. As of Wednesday, the program, by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, had 20 cadets enrolled, 16 of them sponsored by Battle Creek police. They will join the department upon graduation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Garbage can fire catches Kalamazoo house on fire

KALAMAZOO, MI – A garbage can fire caught a house on fire Wednesday afternoon. A garbage can was on fire around 12:17 p.m. Aug. 17, near a home on Douglas Avenue, near the intersection with West Main Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire had extended...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Students receive free backpacks, school supplies

Otsego Summer Fun Nights—a collaborative effort between the City of Otsego, Otsego Public Schools and Otsego Main Street—provided free entertainment for families and free meals for children on Wednesday evenings during the summer. It also played a role in helping dozens of students start the new school year...
OTSEGO, MI
1049 The Edge

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
Fox17

KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22

Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

