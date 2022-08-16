Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
$26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night handed out $26 million American Rescue Plan Act funding, after struggling for a year over how best to dispense the money. The funding will help the elderly, the poor, small businesses, recovery groups, court and community...
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
Portage neighborhood concerned about rezoning request to pave way for apartment complex
PORTAGE, Mich. — Some Portage residents are speaking out against a developer’s request to rezone a 10-acre piece of land, saying they are concerned about how a proposed apartment complex could affect their neighborhood. Edward Rose & Sons has applied to rezone the site at 4670 Fox Valley...
Audit shows late Grand Haven school official embezzled nearly $1 million
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021. Wheeler died in the Ottawa County Jail on January 27 of cardiovascular disease, three days after pleading no contest to embezzling over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
Kalamazoo looking for new city attorney
The city of Kalamazoo is looking for a new city attorney.
Auditor: Former school administrator likely embezzled nearly $1 million
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021, according to a forensic audit conducted by Plante Moran. Wheeler used false invoices to to write the checks, investigators said. He then deposited the money...
Planning Commission approves special land use permit for W. Garfield recreational marijuana processor
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use permit for a Recreational Marijuana Processor at 211 West Garfield Road on Monday night but they had to table another request to have a Recreational Marijuana Retailer at that same location. Craft Leaf, LLC of Detroit...
Kalamazoo steadfast amid investigation of harassment allegations against police chief, mayor says
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson has issued a statement in the wake of the city’s announcement that Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley Jr. was placed on paid administrative leave amid harassment allegations from city employees. “As elected city representatives, we have full confidence in our city manager...
Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
Group to present plan for improving downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A small platoon of architects, urban planners, engineers, and students from the University of Notre Dame have had downtown Kalamazoo under a microscope for the last three months, and they have big plans to improve it. Some of their preliminary recommendations include reopening the...
Office of KDPS police chief under review for 2nd time in 2 years
For the second time in two years, the office of the police chief of Kalamazoo Public Safety has come under controversy after the city manager put the police chief on administrative leave.
Kalamazoo Humane Society to hold ribbon cutting for new facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) will soon hold the long-awaited grand opening of its new home!. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at River Street and 94-BL. We’re told the new...
Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
Kellogg Community College hosts first regional police academy amid officer shortage
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek hosted its first regional police academy amid a nationwide shortage of law enforcement personnel. As of Wednesday, the program, by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, had 20 cadets enrolled, 16 of them sponsored by Battle Creek police. They will join the department upon graduation.
Garbage can fire catches Kalamazoo house on fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – A garbage can fire caught a house on fire Wednesday afternoon. A garbage can was on fire around 12:17 p.m. Aug. 17, near a home on Douglas Avenue, near the intersection with West Main Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire had extended...
Students receive free backpacks, school supplies
Otsego Summer Fun Nights—a collaborative effort between the City of Otsego, Otsego Public Schools and Otsego Main Street—provided free entertainment for families and free meals for children on Wednesday evenings during the summer. It also played a role in helping dozens of students start the new school year...
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
