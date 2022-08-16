Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Florida State QB Jordan Travis explains how he's 'grown a lot' as Seminoles' QB
Florida State redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis is set to enter his fifth collegiate season and fourth with the Seminoles in 2022. Last season, in 10 games, Travis completed 62.9% of his passes for 1,539 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. During a press conference following a practice, Travis was asked how he has grown as a passer.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Tomahawk Nation
Dillan Gibbons, Big Man Big Heart announce “Take Timothy on Tour” campaign
From day one, when NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals became legal in the world of college athletics, Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons knew exactly what he was going to do. While hysterics erupted over the potential chaos that the infusion of money could inflict on college sports,...
tallahasseereports.com
Progressive Movement Plans Takeover of City Hall
A group of progressive activists – led by current Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter- are working to take control of the city commission and to expand their influence over local government with significant financial help from a progressive group located in Palo Alto, California. Commissioner Matlow...
Red Hill Horse Trials come to an end after 25 years
The Red Hills International Horse Trials announced that it will end after 25 years.
FAMU's Grape Harvest Festival returns August 20
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Grape Harvest Festival returns from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the FAMU Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research, 6361 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee.
WCTV
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
tallahasseereports.com
Say No 2 Doak PAC Ties Abortion, Drug Legalization to City Commission Races
Dianne Williams-Cox is being attacked again for her decision not to entangle Tallahassee City Commission business with abortion politics. Tallahassee Reports has obtained a copy of a mailer (shown below) that was scheduled to hit mailboxes today. The Say No 2 Doak PAC is paying to send the campaign mailer which supports Adner Marcelin and criticizes his opponent, Dianne Williams-Cox, for voting against a city commission sponsored abortion resolution and two other issues.
WCTV
Organizers End Red Hills Horse Trials
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Its Board of Directors is terminating the Red Hills International Horse Trials, which for 25 years has been a signature event for North Florida. “Red Hills International Horse Trials has run its last,” event organizers announced. “This is certainly a difficult decision...”. The event...
wtxl.com
First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain possible with storms Thursday
TALLAHASSEE — We had an early start to showers Thursday with a few moving in from the northwest with a disturbance. Highs today will be mostly in the upper 80s. Areas around Perry will see more afternoon sunshine- topping out in the low 90s. Widespread showers are likely for...
WCTV
St. Francis Wildlife ‘desperate’ for volunteers during baby season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deep in the woods of rural Gadsden County, the St. Francis Wildlife Association is in need of help. The sanctuary saves thousands of wild animals every year, but a lack of volunteers is making that much more of a difficult task. The average day for Wildlife...
WCTV
1 person airlifted after car caught on fire on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash along I-10 in Tallahassee snarled traffic during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, closing westbound lanes for nearly an hour. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 4:30, near mile marker 200, between the Thomasville Rd. and N. Monroe interchanges. According to FHP, an...
WCTV
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
WCTV
UPDATE: Police surround home with armed man barricaded inside
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police and US Marshals are on the scene of an armed man barricaded in his home in northwest Tallahassee. TPD says officers went to a home in the 2900 block of Byington Circle a little after 3 pm seeking a man who failed to appear in court for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. That’s when police say the man barricaded himself inside with a gun.
WCTV
ACLU sues Leon County over bail controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Leon County Clerk of Courts for enforcing a Florida law that withholds bail money paid on behalf of those under arrest. The lawsuit said that this law violates the Eight Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishments...
BCSO: Woman tried to smuggle 40 pounds of marijuana in airport suitcase
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tallahassee woman tried to fly 40 pounds of marijuana into Panama City Beach in a suitcase that smelled of citrus. Shambresha Turner, 23, was stopped at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Tuesday by investigators who had a tip that she was bringing in the illegal drug, court […]
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle accident in Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident in Wakulla County Wednesday afternoon.
Gadsden County Emergency Services to receive grant from Firehouse Subs
The Gadsden County Emergency Services Department received a grant from Firehouse Subs.
247Sports
