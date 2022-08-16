TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police and US Marshals are on the scene of an armed man barricaded in his home in northwest Tallahassee. TPD says officers went to a home in the 2900 block of Byington Circle a little after 3 pm seeking a man who failed to appear in court for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. That’s when police say the man barricaded himself inside with a gun.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO