ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis explains how he's 'grown a lot' as Seminoles' QB

Florida State redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis is set to enter his fifth collegiate season and fourth with the Seminoles in 2022. Last season, in 10 games, Travis completed 62.9% of his passes for 1,539 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. During a press conference following a practice, Travis was asked how he has grown as a passer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tallahasseereports.com

Progressive Movement Plans Takeover of City Hall

A group of progressive activists – led by current Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter- are working to take control of the city commission and to expand their influence over local government with significant financial help from a progressive group located in Palo Alto, California. Commissioner Matlow...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Say No 2 Doak PAC Ties Abortion, Drug Legalization to City Commission Races

Dianne Williams-Cox is being attacked again for her decision not to entangle Tallahassee City Commission business with abortion politics. Tallahassee Reports has obtained a copy of a mailer (shown below) that was scheduled to hit mailboxes today. The Say No 2 Doak PAC is paying to send the campaign mailer which supports Adner Marcelin and criticizes his opponent, Dianne Williams-Cox, for voting against a city commission sponsored abortion resolution and two other issues.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Florida State
WCTV

Organizers End Red Hills Horse Trials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Its Board of Directors is terminating the Red Hills International Horse Trials, which for 25 years has been a signature event for North Florida. “Red Hills International Horse Trials has run its last,” event organizers announced. “This is certainly a difficult decision...”. The event...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain possible with storms Thursday

TALLAHASSEE — We had an early start to showers Thursday with a few moving in from the northwest with a disturbance. Highs today will be mostly in the upper 80s. Areas around Perry will see more afternoon sunshine- topping out in the low 90s. Widespread showers are likely for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

1 person airlifted after car caught on fire on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash along I-10 in Tallahassee snarled traffic during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, closing westbound lanes for nearly an hour. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 4:30, near mile marker 200, between the Thomasville Rd. and N. Monroe interchanges. According to FHP, an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCTV

New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Police surround home with armed man barricaded inside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police and US Marshals are on the scene of an armed man barricaded in his home in northwest Tallahassee. TPD says officers went to a home in the 2900 block of Byington Circle a little after 3 pm seeking a man who failed to appear in court for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. That’s when police say the man barricaded himself inside with a gun.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

ACLU sues Leon County over bail controversy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Leon County Clerk of Courts for enforcing a Florida law that withholds bail money paid on behalf of those under arrest. The lawsuit said that this law violates the Eight Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishments...
LEON COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy