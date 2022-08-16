ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner

The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Have No Interest in Julius Randle in Knicks Talks

If the New York Knicks are going to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, they reportedly may have to do it without the inclusion of Julius Randle. Appearing Wednesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio's Give & Go, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the Jazz don't want Randle, but they do want RJ Barrett and six first-round draft picks:
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Bleacher Report

Lakers 2022-23 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

What a difference a year makes. There were plenty of questions surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the 2021-22 season, many of which revolved around their collective age and durability. Yet it was still championship-or-bust considering future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook spearheaded the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny

The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic with many speculating on which school is the favorite to land the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from Bronny....
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Lebron James
Bleacher Report

Warriors Predictions for Top 2022 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2022 NBA offseason in championship defense mode. All things considered, they have to feel good about how they're coming out of it. There were subtractions—most notably, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.—but that was inevitable. Most importantly, they found enough money to re-sign Kevon Looney and add both Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Sabrina Ionescu Leads Liberty to Game 1 Comeback Win vs. Candace Parker, Sky

The defending champions are officially on the ropes. The New York Liberty stunned the Chicago Sky with a 98-91 victory on the road in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. Since the first round is a best-of-three affair, Chicago will need to win two straight—including a decisive Game 3 on the road—to preserve its title defense.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Unwilling to Make Trade That Only Brings Back Future Assets

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't interested in pivoting to a rebuilding process even amid an offseason of constant headlines. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Brooklyn will not trade Kyrie Irving "if the deal solely brings back future assets. They apparently want win-now talent in return to part with Irving, despite all of the turmoil that has engulfed the Nets for months."
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Walt Disney World Resort#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Orlando Magic
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, LA to Face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets on Nov. 13

As the 2022-23 NBA schedule reveal is approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to find out the dates of the marquee matchups during the season. One of the more highly anticipated showdowns will be the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets, which feature the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that the two teams will have their first meeting of the season on Nov. 13 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NCAA Tweaks Rules for Targeting, Fake Injuries Ahead of 2022 CFB Season

The NCAA is instituting a number of rule changes for the upcoming college football season, including some that deal with targeting, the faking of injuries to stop the clock and slow no-huddle offenses. The Associated Press shared the changes:. Players ejected in the second halves of games for targeting might...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy