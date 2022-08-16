Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Upset for Jaylen Brown After Pic of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum on the Court
Twitter erupted on Monday night after photos showing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum participating in an on-court workout together surfaced. It normally wouldn't be big news for two NBA players who are friends to get some offseason work in together, but since the Celtics...
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Nikola Vucevic Trade with Bulls for Duncan Robinson Floated by Exec
Once the dust settles on Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat could reportedly set their sights on Nikola Vucevic. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to one league executive who floated the idea of the Heat sending Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven to the Chicago Bulls for Vucevic. The executive said:
Bleacher Report
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner
The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Have No Interest in Julius Randle in Knicks Talks
If the New York Knicks are going to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, they reportedly may have to do it without the inclusion of Julius Randle. Appearing Wednesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio's Give & Go, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the Jazz don't want Randle, but they do want RJ Barrett and six first-round draft picks:
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Lakers 2022-23 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions
What a difference a year makes. There were plenty of questions surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the 2021-22 season, many of which revolved around their collective age and durability. Yet it was still championship-or-bust considering future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook spearheaded the roster.
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson Knocks Down Opponent in Boxing Video Ahead of Le'Veon Bell Fight
Adrian Peterson looks ready for his first foray into the world of boxing. The former NFL MVP posted a video on Instagram from a sparring session in which he dropped his opponent with a quick combination, capped by a hard right hand to the jaw. Peterson captioned the video "September...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny
The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic with many speculating on which school is the favorite to land the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from Bronny....
Bleacher Report
Report: Dejounte Murray, Hawks to Face Paolo Banchero, Magic on Oct. 21 After Feud
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will meet in an early-season matchup on Oct. 21, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, which sets up a battle between Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero. The two last faced off in a pro-am competition, which featured Murray embarrassing the 2022 No. 1 overall...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Predictions for Top 2022 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades
The Golden State Warriors entered the 2022 NBA offseason in championship defense mode. All things considered, they have to feel good about how they're coming out of it. There were subtractions—most notably, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.—but that was inevitable. Most importantly, they found enough money to re-sign Kevon Looney and add both Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.
Bleacher Report
Sabrina Ionescu Leads Liberty to Game 1 Comeback Win vs. Candace Parker, Sky
The defending champions are officially on the ropes. The New York Liberty stunned the Chicago Sky with a 98-91 victory on the road in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. Since the first round is a best-of-three affair, Chicago will need to win two straight—including a decisive Game 3 on the road—to preserve its title defense.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Unwilling to Make Trade That Only Brings Back Future Assets
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't interested in pivoting to a rebuilding process even amid an offseason of constant headlines. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Brooklyn will not trade Kyrie Irving "if the deal solely brings back future assets. They apparently want win-now talent in return to part with Irving, despite all of the turmoil that has engulfed the Nets for months."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: LeBron James 'Assured' LA Willing to Deal 2027, 2029 Picks
LeBron James inked a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension (including a 2024-25 player option) with the Los Angeles Lakers that will keep him in town for the next couple seasons at minimum. With that in mind, James has reportedly been assured that the Lakers are willing to deal their 2027...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Nets Want to Run It Back with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving amid Trade Rumors
Trade rumors have run rampant all offseason regarding Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up! on Thursday that the Nets are looking to run it back in 2022-23 with both players. "Right now, I think the Nets want to run this...
Bleacher Report
Report: USC 5-Star QB Commit Malachi Nelson Signs as Klutch Sports' 1st HSFB Client
Malachi Nelson, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023 and a USC commit, is signing with Klutch Sports, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Nelson will become the first high school football player to sign with the agency. Nelson, a 5-star recruit out of Los Alamitos, California, is...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, LA to Face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets on Nov. 13
As the 2022-23 NBA schedule reveal is approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to find out the dates of the marquee matchups during the season. One of the more highly anticipated showdowns will be the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets, which feature the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that the two teams will have their first meeting of the season on Nov. 13 in L.A.
Bleacher Report
Bronny James Rumors: Penny Hardaway, Memphis 'Actively' Recruiting LeBron James' Son
The Memphis Tigers and head basketball coach Penny Hardaway are reportedly recruiting Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, according to Jamie Shaw of On3.com. Per that report, Hardaway was present at the July Peach Jam basketball camp, among a number of college coaches and NBA scouts and front-office personnel.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday. "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew,...
Bleacher Report
NCAA Tweaks Rules for Targeting, Fake Injuries Ahead of 2022 CFB Season
The NCAA is instituting a number of rule changes for the upcoming college football season, including some that deal with targeting, the faking of injuries to stop the clock and slow no-huddle offenses. The Associated Press shared the changes:. Players ejected in the second halves of games for targeting might...
Mavs Star Luka Doncic MVP Favorite Again: Will He Do It This Time?
Luka Doncic could be primed for his best season yet with the Dallas Mavericks.
Bleacher Report
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
