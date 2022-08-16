Read full article on original website
Power outage planned for parts of Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that nearly 300 homes will be without power for a seven-hour planned outage next week. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 284 Mon Power customers in Farmington and Fairmont near Pine Grove, Katy Road and Husky Highway will be without power from about 7 […]
Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day. Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
Trailer home in Clarksburg destroyed by fire
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Emergency crews battled a fire that destroyed a home in Harrison County Thursday morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. along Philippi Pike in East View. The trailer home sustained major damage throughout. The fire also re-kindled early Thursday afternoon. Fire departments from Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood […]
1 confirmed dead in I-79 accident in Anmoore
UPDATE: 8/18/2022, 6:50 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County Sheriff Matheny confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in the accident on I-79 southbound in Anmoore on Thursday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. ORIGINAL: 8/18/2022, 4:37 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to […]
Metro News
Emergency road closure announced in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities in Taylor County have announced an emergency road closure due to collapse. Taylor County Route 6, Nuzum Road has been closed near entrance to Fairfield Drive. Due to the closure, Fairfield Drive will not be accessible from Harrison County Middle Road. Workers are expected...
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling. Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. […]
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
West Virginia man killed in fiery crash
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
WDTV
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Officials confirmed with 5 News there was one person killed in the accident. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, authorities said. The exit ramp reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. ORIGINAL...
WDTV
Tygart River Bridge area to be inspected after fatal accident
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Inspections will be made to the Tygart River Bridge after an accident that involved a semi-truck and resulted in a fire, and a death. Marion County District Engineer, Michael Cronin, said the bridge has taken physical damages. Burn marks can be seen along the sides,...
WDTV
Taylor County road closes due to road collapse
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Taylor County has been closed for emergency repairs. Officials said Taylor County Route 6, Nuzum Road, has been closed at mile marker 0.40, the entrance to Fairfield Drive. The road is expected to be completely closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday,...
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A call initially for a smoke investigation turned into a working structure fire Thursday afternoon in Bridgeport. Multiple emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Westwood Avenue just after 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one woman is being flown...
Marion County family business celebrates 50 years
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Marion County family celebrated 50 years of being a “good neighbor”, and always being there for the community. State Farm agents Rick Bailey and sister Cari Bailey hosted an anniversary party Wednesday afternoon at their offices in White Hall. The siblings took over the insurance business from their father […]
WDTV
Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
WDTV
Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
WDTV
Protect Morgantown invite Hardy World LLC to recent meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Protect Morgantown continued to work to stop Big Daddy Guns from coming to the city. They invited the owners of the building, Hardy World LLC to attend. However, no one from the business showed up. Founder of Protect Morgantown, Jodi Hollingshead, said that she had reached...
The Dominion Post
Mon Commission agrees to pull together meeting with Star City, Morgantown
MORGANTOWN -- “Water doesn’t understand city limits,” RK&K Civil Engineering’s Jeff Stanislawcyzk told the Monongalia County Commission. “It goes where it goes.” And when. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Lewis County Fair will continue without carnival
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Fair’s carnival has been canceled this year due to a staff shortage. Fair members are working to fill the grounds and schedule additional activities. The fair will still be on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip. Officials said they never thought about […]
