Gas price lowered to $2.38 a gallon at west Charlotte station Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 per gallon at a station in west Charlotte on Tuesday.
Americans for Prosperity said it will take over the Shell Station on 4936 Albemarle Road on August 16 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.⛽ FIND CHEAP GAS NEAR YOU with the Queen City News Gas Price Tracker
The event organizers said its “Cheap Gas Tour” events lower the price of regular gas to pre-inflation costs.
Gas discounts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 2