Gas price lowered to $2.38 a gallon at west Charlotte station Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 per gallon at a station in west Charlotte on Tuesday.

Americans for Prosperity said it will take over the Shell Station on 4936 Albemarle Road on August 16 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The event organizers said its “Cheap Gas Tour” events lower the price of regular gas to pre-inflation costs.

Gas discounts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said.

