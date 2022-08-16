ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gas price lowered to $2.38 a gallon at west Charlotte station Tuesday

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIZ1U_0hJ9S3mP00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 per gallon at a station in west Charlotte on Tuesday.

Americans for Prosperity said it will take over the Shell Station on 4936 Albemarle Road on August 16 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

⛽ FIND CHEAP GAS NEAR YOU with the Queen City News Gas Price Tracker

The event organizers said its “Cheap Gas Tour” events lower the price of regular gas to pre-inflation costs.

Gas discounts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte

Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reporters notebook: African American voices from the floods of Eastern Kentucky. Updated: 7 hours ago. With the exception of one businesswoman who lost everything, their voices were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Americans For Prosperity#The Shell Station#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
WCNC

Road test waivers are ending next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WFAE

Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar

The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mooresville officer hospitalized following 3-vehicle wreck

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville police officer is in the hospital following a three-vehicle collision, the Mooresville Police Department said Wednesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the accident on Tuesday on Charlotte Highway. A three-vehicle accident was observed, and the accident included a Mooresville police officer, according to the police report. the […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change

CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
CORNELIUS, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
CHARLOTTE, NC
13newsnow.com

Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
firststateupdate.com

Police: Out On Unsecured Bond In Stolen Car Case, Woman Flees Police In Stolen Car

Newark Police have issued a warrant for a woman that fled from them in a stolen vehicle according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said just before 7:00 pm, on August 13, 2022, a Newark Police officer patrolling the 1100-block of South College Avenue observed a vehicle stopped and blocking the entrance/exit driveway for a business. The officer contacted the driver and determined that the vehicle was not displaying a registration plate. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen in Raleigh, North Carolina said Rubin.
NEWARK, DE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy