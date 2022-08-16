Read full article on original website
Traffic stop leads to arrests for possession, fraudulent identification, tampering, other charges in Early
The Early Police Department posted information on the following arrests on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Early Blvd. for a traffic violation. During the contact with the driver, Cynthia Darlene Webb, officers obtained permission to search the vehicle. The driver and passenger, Jerry Don Wallace, exited the vehicle and requested to get 2 puppies from the vehicle. While getting their puppies both attempted to conceal and remove a bag that could have been used to hide a weapon in.
ktxs.com
Local man charged with possession of marijuana at 4:20pm
EARLY, Texas — An Early man was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, among other things around 4:20pm Monday. According to officials, Richard Stanley was stopped by officers for traffic violations on the 300 Block of Lucas. Officers said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and questioned Stanley.
koxe.com
July Grand Jury Indictments for Brown County
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 33 true bills against 29 persons. Jorge Mejia Barrientos: Possession of a controlled substance. Marcus Shawn Bradley: Assault family violence – enhanced. James Vantine: Deadly conduct. Christin Marie Simmons: Possession of a controlled substance – drug free zone.
koxe.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Log
On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3:23 p.m., Sgt Jayson Bastardo was dispatched to CR 436. This was in regard to loose livestock. The complainant advised three cows had come onto to her property. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who advised the cows had been grazing between properties, due to damaged fence caused by past grass fires. Bastardo asked the complainant if she could pin the cows up while an owner could be located. On Aug. 1, the cows were Estrayed and transported to 1050 West Commerce, Brownwood Law Enforcement Center, and placed into the livestock pin. The cows will be held until an owner can be located. A report was taken.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 17
theflashtoday.com
Capital Murder trial to begin in Comanche County Monday
The capital murder case against Brendan Jenkins will begin with jury selection in Comanche County District Court on Monday, August 22, and the trial will start Tuesday, August 23. It’s been a little more than two years since Jenkins was arrested and charged for taking the lives of Earl and...
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
brownwoodnews.com
New member sworn in as volunteer with CASA in the Heart of Texas
The Honorable Judge Mike Smith officially swore in Vivian Wolf as a new CASA volunteer Advocate at the Brown County Courthouse on August 18, 2022. Vivian is no stranger to CASA and being a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was part of CASA years ago in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Once she moved back to Brown County she wanted to reconnect with CASA and donate her time to help children. Vivian finished all of her in class training, court observation and independent studies to qualify as a CASA. She was so excited to be a CASA, she accepted a case her first day.
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
colemantoday.com
Improvements to Property Being Made Just West of Downtown
The landscape in Coleman is changing daily as improvements are being made to buildings and property around town. Just a couple blocks west and northwest of the courthouse, along Cottonwood, Live Oak, Frio and Pecan streets, land has been or is being cleared by private landowner to make room for future projects. Wednesday morning work crews were installing turf on the new playground for Lil' Cats Daycare on West Live Oak. Lil' Cats recently moved into their new facility at 207 West Live Oak, across the street from City Hall.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Humane Society announces “Clear the Shelter” day on Aug. 27th
The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday August 27, 2022 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet microchipping is FREE during...
brownwoodnews.com
Donations Sought for George Smith Historical Marker
The Brown County Historical Society has made application to the Texas Historical Commission for a Texas Historical Marker for the grave of George Smith. George Smith was one of the first Black men to move to Brown County. He was born into slavery in Virginia, around 1847. In 1861 he escaped slavery and fled to Washington, D.C., where he lived during the Civil War, helping the U.S. Army to dig protective trenches around the capital city.
koxe.com
Historic bridge in Comanche County available for adoption through TxDOT
The Texas Department of Transportation oversees a Historic Bridge Legacy Program to facilitate the adoption of historic bridges that outlive utility for vehicular service. All bridges available under this program are listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The bridges are owned by TxDOT, cities, or counties and merit special consideration of their potential for preservation in the community. The primary emphasis of the program is to find a new public use for the bridges, such as along a hike-and-bike trail or in a public park.
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
brownwoodnews.com
Barbara Worley
Barbara Worley passed peacefully on August 15, 2022, at the age of 85, in Brownwood, Texas, her home for more than 40 years. She was the most gracious mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Barbara was the second oldest of five, born in Lebanon, Missouri on July 4th, 1937, and lovingly...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Aug. 18
August 22 – Deadline to Order State Lamb & Goat Tags. 22 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs for Fall Validation. 27 – Brown County 4-H Awards and Kickoff Event at the Texas 4-H Center, Lake Brownwood. 29 – 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the...
koxe.com
Keep Brownwood Beautiful to relocate beehive on Aug. 27
There will be quite a buzz on August 27th weekend with a bee relocation project early that Saturday morning. Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is partnering with Neal Nielson with JN Honey to relocate a large hive of bees currently located near the soon-to-be installed contemplation labyrinth adjacent to the Austin Avenue overpass.
brownwoodnews.com
“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
brownwoodnews.com
Fishing Reports 8/17/22
The following fishing reports are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the week of August 17:. Fishing is SLOW. Water slightly stained; 84 degrees; 6.37 feet low. Bass good to five pounds on jigs, Texas rigged worms and crankbaits scattered around the rocky boulders 1-12 feet of water. Crappie to one pound are excellent on minnows 10-13 feet of water over brush piles and structure. White bass are slow on crankbaits and jigs under the lights, with some schooling action. Catfish are slow on prepared baits around baited holes and flats.
koxe.com
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
