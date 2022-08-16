Read full article on original website
Fox 19
CPS bus issues plague parents, students on first day back to school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first day of bus transportation in Cincinnati got off to a rocky start for some parents and students, with widespread complaints about bus stop locations and some buses not showing up at all. Cincinnati Public Schools provides yellow bus service to students in the district and,...
WLWT 5
Million Fathers March: Fathers show support for Cincinnati Public Schools' students on first day
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools' fathers showed support for students across the district Thursday. The thunderous applause from the Million Fathers March is a tradition that not only kicks off the year on the right foot, but invigorates the kids, parents and school staff. Educators say when fathers step...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools fill some vacancies before start of school
CINCINNATI — Thousands of students across Cincinnati begin classes tomorrow as the district continues to fill some vacancies across the district. The superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools said there were more than 150 staffing vacancies across CPS at the beginning of May. That number is down, but there are...
spectrumnews1.com
Recruiting continues for Cincinnati Public Schools crossing guards as new school year begins
CINCINNATI — With the start of Cincinnati Public Schools, parents across the city are worried whether anyone will be there to help their children safely cross the street. Cincinnati Public Schools is looking to fill another 40 crossing guard positions. The district plans for more than 150 crossing guards...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
Cincinnati Public Schools criticized for college prep program enrollment
A program designed to give high school students a better shot at college isn't being used to its full potential by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), according to State Auditor Keith Faber.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Masking Not Required for Cincinnati Public Schools, Despite Administration’s Own Safety Plan
Cincinnati Public School students and their families are gearing up for a new school year starting Aug. 18, but packing a mask won’t be a requirement for CPS parents, despite the administration’s own COVID-19 safety plan amid high coronavirus case numbers. Hamilton County experiencing high COVID levels. Hamilton...
spectrumnews1.com
Professor working to train aspiring teachers amid shortages
OXFORD, Ohio — As students start heading back to class, school districts are scrambling to find enough teachers. One professor said the key to ending shortages is to start training more aspiring teachers. What You Need To Know. According to a National Education Association survey, 55% of teachers considered...
Teacher shortage affects Tri-State's youngest students
Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten classrooms need qualified teachers. One non-profit is trying to bridge that gap
WLWT 5
Fairfield 2nd grader uses money raised from lemonade stand to buy supplies for classmates
HAMILTON, Ohio — A second grader at Fairfield North Elementary school is using money he earned from his summer lemonade stand to help his fellow classmates. Second grader Cayden Cummings has been running a lemonade stand for the past three years and has had some big profit. But instead...
WKRC
Why you should think twice about posting back-to-school pictures on social media
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Capturing the excitement of the first day of school is really important for many parents. But you could be putting your kids' information in the hands of predators in the process. Steve Smith, president of A Wired Family shares some steps to take when posting pictures of your children.
Miami Valley school districts dealing with substitute, food service shortages
"We in Springfield will have about 100 new team members joining us here in the fall. It's been a challenge, but our H.R. department has been working extremely, extremely hard to fill all of those positions," Hill said.
2022 Back to School Drive Thru Event
We gave away 1,00 backpacks, new sneakers, school supplies, and more to get local children ready for the 2022-2023 school year!
Fox 19
Cincinnati officers who said ‘N-word,’ city head to mediation instead of second trial in racial discrimination lawsuit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A jury recently could not decide whether the city of Cincinnati and the now-former police chief intentionally discriminated against two officers based on their race when the officers said the same racial slur on duty but received very different discipline. Saying the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,”...
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s top administrative official resigns, veteran police chief retiring soon
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official in Colerain Township announced his resignation this week in an email to staff and trustees, according to a copy obtained by FOX19 NOW. Geoff Milz is a longtime township employee, working as the director of planning and zoning before being promoted...
Cincinnati FOP asking for retention bonuses to avoid critical officer shortage
FOP President Dan Hils said low rates are just one reason why the department is nearing a dangerously low number of officers on the streets.
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
WLWT 5
State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'
CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
Bonds raised, additional charges in OTR shooting that wounded 8 people
Bond for both men charged in an Over-the-Rhine shooting that left eight innocent people wounded was raised and one defendant faces new charges after hearings on Thursday.
WLWT 5
Bengals' Sam Hubbard distributes 650 backpacks to students in northern Kentucky
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A hometown favorite from the Bengals is giving back to his community. Defensive end Sam Hubbard visited Bellevue High School on Tuesday to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students in need. It's all part of an effort from the Sam Hubbard Foundation to distribute 650...
