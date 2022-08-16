ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

CPS bus issues plague parents, students on first day back to school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first day of bus transportation in Cincinnati got off to a rocky start for some parents and students, with widespread complaints about bus stop locations and some buses not showing up at all. Cincinnati Public Schools provides yellow bus service to students in the district and,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Public Schools fill some vacancies before start of school

CINCINNATI — Thousands of students across Cincinnati begin classes tomorrow as the district continues to fill some vacancies across the district. The superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools said there were more than 150 staffing vacancies across CPS at the beginning of May. That number is down, but there are...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Professor working to train aspiring teachers amid shortages

OXFORD, Ohio — As students start heading back to class, school districts are scrambling to find enough teachers. One professor said the key to ending shortages is to start training more aspiring teachers. What You Need To Know. According to a National Education Association survey, 55% of teachers considered...
OXFORD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'

CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
CINCINNATI, OH

