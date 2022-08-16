Read full article on original website
Nancy Wilson’s Heart at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage in Northfield Oct 22, 2022 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the Nancy Wilson’s Heart presale password!! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order Nancy Wilson’s Heart performance tickets before the general public!!!. You don’t want to miss Nancy Wilson’s Heart’s show in Northfield, OH do you? Tickets will sell out fast...
Akron unveils new outdoor dance floor at Lock 4 downtown: Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pick the music
AKRON, Ohio — Are you a dancing machine? There's a new place for you to show off your best moves!. The city of Akron has completed the installation of a temporary outdoor dance floor at Lock 4 on South Main Street downtown, which includes Bluetooth speakers for members of the public to connect and play their favorite music.
Taste of Black Cleveland restaurants set for Thursday’s annual event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase is set to return Thursday, Aug. 18, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The event is 6 to 11:30 p.m. It’s hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, The Real Black Friday and Aramark. It’s an event that keeps...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 18-21)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of the TBS sit-com Sullivan and Son, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band. Byrne likes to make observational jokes about married life. "Eating at McDonald's is the closest I'll come to cheating on my wife," he jokes. "I see those arches and think, 'Oh shit, I want you inside of me.'" Expect a lively, interactive show when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has additional performances scheduled through Saturday. Consult the club's website for more info.
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
The Reserve, Formerly Umami, Opens in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, August 23rd
At long last, The Reserve (42 N. Main St., 440-318-1492) in Chagrin Falls will open its doors on Tuesday, August 23rd. The restaurant replaces Umami, which closed this past winter after 14 years. Back in May, owners Mike Mendlovic and Nikki Williams revealed their plans for this small but mighty...
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Akron's Kenmore neighborhood wants to be 'Music Row'
Tina Boyes, head of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, has been working since 2017 to make Kenmore Boulevard exciting again. For every new business, there are still spaces like the former Hairston Appliance store that’s quietly waiting for a new tenant. Boyes began consulting with Dallas-based Better Block five years ago on how to make the boulevard more walkable. They added bike lanes. They filled a vacant lot with art and turned it into a courtyard for community meetings. And then she came to a realization: Kenmore is a music neighborhood.
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Last call to nominate your favorite Northeast Ohio sub and sub shop
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are on the hunt for the best-tasting sub sandwich in Northeast Ohio and we need you to tell us where to find them. August is also National Sandwich Month and we decided to celebrate by finding the best sub sandwich in all of Greater Cleveland.
SCORE Cleveland offers free help to start up your own business
There is free help to start up your own business — one-on-one mentoring from successful business leaders in Cleveland, including marketing, financial advice, business plans and more.
National Thrift Shop Day brings big deals as clothing prices surge nationwide
CLEVELAND — Wednesday officially marks National Thrift Shop day across the U.S. It all comes as clothing prices have surged due to inflation and ongoing supply chain issues. Thrift stores are taking notice and working to alleviate some of that financial stress and bring out big deals. Area Goodwill...
PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready
A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
Gervasi Vineyard's in the midst of expanding property, family legacy
One of Northeast Ohio’s vineyards, Gervasi, is expanding and it’s serving up more than just wine and bourbon through its new 20,000-square-foot construction project.
Akron barber college provides 300 free haircuts to kids returning to school
AKRON, Ohio — At Beyond Expectations Barber College (BEBC) on Romig Road in Akron, things were hopping on Tuesday!. Barbers and those in training "busted the dos" of kids heading back to school. It's been busy. "Out of control busy!" says Eric Garrett Jr., owner of BEBC. "With the...
Cuyahoga Falls, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Woodridge High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on August 17, 2022, 13:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
List: Ohio businesses approved for sports betting
Some local bars celebrated Wednesday night as the first round of sports gaming host licenses were announced by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List
Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
