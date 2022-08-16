ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of the TBS sit-com Sullivan and Son, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band. Byrne likes to make observational jokes about married life. "Eating at McDonald's is the closest I'll come to cheating on my wife," he jokes. "I see those arches and think, 'Oh shit, I want you inside of me.'" Expect a lively, interactive show when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has additional performances scheduled through Saturday. Consult the club's website for more info.
Akron's Kenmore neighborhood wants to be 'Music Row'

Tina Boyes, head of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, has been working since 2017 to make Kenmore Boulevard exciting again. For every new business, there are still spaces like the former Hairston Appliance store that’s quietly waiting for a new tenant. Boyes began consulting with Dallas-based Better Block five years ago on how to make the boulevard more walkable. They added bike lanes. They filled a vacant lot with art and turned it into a courtyard for community meetings. And then she came to a realization: Kenmore is a music neighborhood.
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready

A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List

Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
