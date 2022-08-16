Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Fargo School Board votes to reinstate reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo School Board votes eight to one to once again recite the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. Seth Holden, who brought the motion to end the board reciting the pledge last week after it had since April, voted for saying the pledge. Nyamal Dei...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
kvrr.com
Fargo Public Schools seeks Special Education teachers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With school starting in less than a week, Fargo Public School District is still scrambling to fill a number of positions. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi says one consistent challenge is recruiting and retaining those working in special education. FPS has more than 25 job listings...
KFYR-TV
Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman is calling for a special meeting to discuss a motion to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school board’s regular meetings. On Tuesday, August 9, in a 7-2 vote, the Fargo school Board...
KFYR-TV
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Gov. Burgum calls on schools and government amid pledge controversy
The state Senator from Grand Forks and representatives from Bismarck and Mandan will also support Governor Burgum's legislation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the decision made by the Fargo School Board invovling the Pledge of Allegiance, North Dakota's Governor is issueing a response. Governor Doug Burgum Monday is calling for the pledge to be recited in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota.
North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday proposed a bill meant to “guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done.” State Rep. Pat Heinert, one of three Republicans working with Burgum, wants to require all local boards and commission to recite the pledge.
kvrr.com
F5 Project Founder Drops Out of Cass County Commission Race
FARGO (KFGO) — The founder of the Fargo-based F5 Project that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something that I’ve...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo hiring more elementary teachers for the new school year
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first day of school is about one week away, and the West Fargo School Board has approved the hiring of 7 more elementary school teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. The district says more teachers are needed to address growth following the...
kvrr.com
Nine Candidates Running For Moorhead Mayor & City Council
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We now know the candidates for city offices in Moorhead in the November election. The filing deadline was Tuesday at 5 p.m. Mayor Shelly Carlson is running for a full-term. Also running for mayor is Kevin Shores, a disabled veteran. There are two candidates running...
valleynewslive.com
FPD brings in 10 special education teachers from the Philippines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of staffing shortages, Fargo Public Schools is working on hiring 10 new special educations teachers from the Philippines. The teachers are expected to be in place for this coming school year. FPS says they’re working with a placement agency, Teach Quest USA, to hire the teachers through the J-1 Visa process. They say the teachers are finalizing their paperwork through Teach Quest to obtain their visas and working with ND ESPB to obtain the appropriate licensure.
kvrr.com
Gov. Burgum Wants Legislation To Ensure Opportunity To Recite Pledge of Allegiance
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum wants all public schools and elected governing bodies in North Dakota to have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. It has become an issue after Fargo’s school board voted last week to reverse course and discontinue reciting the pledge before its meetings.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
North Dakota Schools Aim to Recruit Florida Teachers Over DeSantis bill
The Fargo Public Schools district has offered a welcoming alternative to Florida teachers concerned over "Don't Say Gay" rules.
DL-Online
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
valleynewslive.com
One extra school cost that parents may have forgotten about
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While parents budget for school supplies, the West Fargo school district wants to remind them to remember budget school lunches this year. Over the last couple of years, students have been receiving free lunches due to the pandemic. The West Fargo public schools have had waivers that allowed them to serve these free lunches to all students in the district.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
The country duo has the crowd recite the Pledge of Allegiance during its West Fargo concert.
