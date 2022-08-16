Read full article on original website
Arkansas' top high school football players: Meet the state's best offensive linemen
By Jeff Halpern | Photo by Sheldon Smith With a new football season approaching, we will be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Arkansas high school football. This list focuses on the offensive linemen. IMPORTANT NOTE: These lists are not intended to be ...
'Coach Cam' Camper Impressing Indiana Peers After Nearly Stepping Away From Football
Cam Camper graduated Lancaster High School with zero scholarship offers, and he nearly stepped away from the game after being used as a 'special teams dummy' at Sam Houston State. But after grinding through junior college, 'Coach Cam' Camper is impressing his teammates and coaches at Indiana.
Longboat Observer
New coach, players has Tornadoes football feeling invigorated
Scottie Littles does not tolerate mistakes. Big or small, on the field or in the classroom, his Booker High football players will be held accountable for their actions. It has been a primary focus for Littles since he was named the Tornadoes coach in February. "We need to build our...
Iowa Class 4-A football preview — players, teams, games to watch in 2022
By Kevin White With the football season approaching, SBLive is previewing Iowa high school football classifications. Today we focus on Class 4-A. Players to WatchDL Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Sr., Norwalk: Iowa commit finished with 11 tackles for loss among his 36.5 stops last season. Also ...
Top 10 games to watch in Georgia high school football: Week 1
The 2022 high school football season is upon us and Georgia has an incredible slate of games on tap for Week 1. Here is our breakdown of the Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia on opening weekend: 10. Thomasville @ Brooks County 7:30 p.m. Friday Brooks County and Thomasville will face off in the ...
Neshoba Democrat
Kickoff for high school football nears
Area high school football teams have returned to the practice fields as they prepared for the 2022 season. Members of the Mississippi High School Activities Association will participate in jamboree scrimmages this weekend. Neshoba Central will be playing at Northwest Rankin on Friday while Philadelphia High School travels to Ridgeland...
