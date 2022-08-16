Read full article on original website
When Kobe Bryant’s helicopter smashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in bad weather in January 2020, killing the basketball great, his daughter and seven others it shattered families and shocked his fans worldwide.Now his wife Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County, who her lawyers have told a court “exploited the accident” and “poured salt in an unsealable wound.”The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Gianna Bryant and the other seven victims died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when the helicopter came down as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyers have told the...
Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
Troubling details are emerging amid Vanessa Bryant's ongoing trial against Los Angeles County. While taking the stand on Aug. 16, police deputy Michael Russell testified that he sent another deputy officer, Ben Sanchez, photos from the site of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and seven others. Russell claimed that he received the photos from police deputy Joey Cruz hours after the crash and also sent them to another deputy located in the Santa Clarita County.
More details continue to emerge with regard to the trial of Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office over the leaked photos of her husband Kobe Bryant’s crash site. A county deputy took the stand on Tuesday and his shocking admission further puts the Sherrif’s Office in a lot of heat for […] The post Deputy’s shameful admission in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit will have Lakers fans up in arms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A Los Angeles County fire captain on Wednesday denied showing photos of Kobe Bryant’s body during a gala three weeks after the helicopter crash that killed the Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, telling a federal jury he was instead “talking shop” about how to manage such a chaotic scene.
The Los Angeles Lakers just announced that Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement is set to take place on March 7th, 2023. It’s going to be a bittersweet occasion as the organization celebrates the career of one of the most iconic big men in franchise history. At the same time, though, given how Gasol’s name will forever […] The post ‘It’s gonna be an awesome night’: Kobe Bryant’s heartbreaking message for Pau Gasol resurfaces amid Lakers jersey retirement announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
