Related
greaterlongisland.com
Great Photos: Scenes from Bay Shore’s final Alive on the Bay of 2022
Families and friends gathered on Main Street this week for the final Alive on the Bay of the summer. The summer street festival series, which boasts food and drink vendors, craftspeople and musicians, drew thousands throughout all four dates. The festivals bolster business in Bay Shore’s booming downtown, particularly for...
Spend the entire day with activities, relaxation and great food at Bay Shore Marina
It's a spot in Suffolk County where you can spend the entire day with activities, relaxation and great food.
Fire hits vacant Grossinger's hotel, once a Catskills jewel that became 'Dirty Dancing' inspiration
Firefighters who responded to the scene had to cut through a gate and were hampered by overgrowth and concrete barriers.
NBC New York
100+ Baby Turtles ‘Literally Mowed Down' by Long Island Workers, Animal Group Claims
A Long Island animal group is alleging that Suffolk County workers "literally mowed down" more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings and demanding an investigation into what happened. John Di Leonardo, the president and executive director of Humane Long Island, said that a resident made the gruesome discovery of the dead...
greaterlongisland.com
East Islip’s Milano Bean Café is opening its next location in Bay Shore
Java lovers, there’s a new coffee spot coming to downtown Bay Shore. Milano Bean Café is taking over the old Salon Eden space at 6 East Main Street, the owners announced. Owner Tiger Schofield opened his first storefront at 51 West Main Street in East Islip in 2020 and over the past two years has become known as a friendly, neighborhood coffee shop.
northforker.com
Boozy frozen drinks to cool you off in the sweltering North Fork heat
The Garden Party cocktail from The Halyard. (Credit: Lee Meyer) Did the August heat get to you? You’re not alone. But there are few better ways to cool down than enjoying a frozen craft cocktail at an area restaurant or bar, and these have a little something for everyone, from decadent chocolate to North Fork fave frozen rosé.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
Officials investigate ‘massacre’ of sea turtle nests in New York
SAYVILLE, N.Y. — An animal advocacy group is calling for action after more than 100 baby turtles were “literally mowed down” on a property in Long Island. The president and executive director of Humane Long Island, John Di Leonardo, told WNBC that a resident found the dead reptiles on Meadow Croft Estate in Sayville. Humane Long Island is asking the New York Department of Environmental Protection and local officials to investigate what happened, and is calling for a “prohibition on mowing over or otherwise disturbing nesting sites” at the estate in spring, summer and fall, WNBC reported.
greaterlongisland.com
New distillery Harbor Lights Stillhouse to open above Huntington’s Six Harbors Brewing
After several successful years brewing beers, Mark Heuwetter is now cooking up something a little stronger. Heuwetter, who opened Six Harbors Brewing Co. at 243 New York Ave. in Huntington four years ago, is constructing a second story distillery he has dubbed as the Harbor Lights Stillhouse. The Huntington resident...
greaterlongisland.com
The Halal Hut owners return to their roots with new Stony Brook location
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. These two twenty-somethings just introduced a food concept to a neighborhood they know and love. The Halal Hut, a fast-casual restaurant that has two other locations...
longisland.com
New Name, New Owners For The Springs Tavern in East Hampton
Springs Tavern and Grill reopened this summer in East Hampton with a new name and news owners. Formerly The Springs Tavern, this historic spot is now managed by Alex Rossi, a veteran to the restaurant industry that lives in Springs with his family. “The new regime is spearheaded by Alex...
suffolkcountynews.net
What’s that smell?
It can only be described as a raw sewage smell with a hint of sea. South Patchogue residents, especially those located near the Davis Park Ferry Terminal, are complaining, largely on social media, about the horrible smell filling the air on hot, dry days—which comprised most of the summer.
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
theshadowleague.com
“He Was A Hardworking Kid Who Wanted To Be The Best He Could Be” | Former Long Island Hoops Star Shot In The Head Outside Queens Projects
Two gunmen wildly opened fire in a Queens project courtyard — fatally striking a 24-year-old man, video shows. The victim, Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Nassau County, was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. Bivins was a former basketball star at Baldwin High School and was...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
longisland.com
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
Over 100 baby snapping turtles mowed down to death on LI; advocates push for investigation
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville. According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County […]
cottagesgardens.com
The Hamptons Hot-Spot You Need to Visit Before Summer is Out
The Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack has long been a summer staple in the Hamptons, and the yards received an upgrade this season thanks to Brown Jordan. The brands combined forces to create The Garden & The Hilltop at The Wine Stand—two refreshed, exclusive spaces where guests can sit back and enjoy music while sipping on their favorite varietal or even host a corporate event.
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
greaterlongisland.com
East Beach in Port Jefferson closes for nine-month revitalization project
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. East Beach in Port Jefferson Village closed this week for a nine-month long project to stop further erosion at the foot of the bluff. The beloved...
