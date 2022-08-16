Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share Music and Memories at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
This has been a summer of bucket list concerts for me and April. We have had the chance to check out shows with several "bucket list" acts. The Who, Elton John, and now Rod Stewart. We never had a chance to see Rod and at 77 years of age who knows? He didn't bill this as a "final" tour but as he approaches 80 we felt we better check him out since he's coming to Jersey.
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
dctheaterarts.org
NYC Broadway Week returns in September with 2-for-1 ticket offers
Ticket sales for the general public begin on Tuesday, August 16, for the return of NYC Broadway Week, produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League and running from September 6–25, 2022. Since it began in 2011, the twice-a-year program has invited theatergoers to explore a multitude of Broadway productions with a limited number of 2-for-1 tickets to participating shows, made available for select seats at the discretion of each, with a two-ticket minimum purchase for the discount.
This Huge Halloween Adventure Will Make Its Debut Just Outside Of NYC With 30 Days Of Spooky Experiences
Spooky season is creeping up on us and L.A.’s award-winning Experiential Supply Co. is bringing their epically-scaled wonderland of tricks and treats to the East Coast with the groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween adventure. From September 30 to October 31, Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, will be transformed into a Hollywood-grade Halloween haven that is guaranteed to be frightfully fun. With each journey, there’ll be haunting encounters, curated photo ops, thousands of pumpkins, a graveyard rave, trick-or-treating where no expense has been spared on candy, live music, heart-stopping stunts and so much more.
Fire hits vacant Grossinger's hotel, once a Catskills jewel that became 'Dirty Dancing' inspiration
Firefighters who responded to the scene had to cut through a gate and were hampered by overgrowth and concrete barriers.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
A cup of coffee costs more than this house for sale in woodsy NJ
Believe it or not, there is a home for sale in New Jersey that costs less than a small cup of regular coffee at Dunkin’. According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, there is a house in Hunterdon County that is being sold for $1. Yes, a single dollar!
